SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris, an international provider of managed cloud communications solutions and network services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named NetFortris channel executive Shawn Berry to its prestigious list of 2021 Channel Chiefs. The top IT channel leaders included on the CRN list continually strive to drive growth and revenue in their organization through their channel partners.
Each of the 2021 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and commitment to their channel partner programs. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.
"It's an honor to be included on the CRN 2021 Channel Chief list and recognized with so many leaders I know and respect," said Shawn Berry, Vice President of Channel Sales at NetFortris. "This power list recognizes the tech executives who are transforming, shaping and disrupting the channel every single day."
Berry, an 18-year veteran of IT and telecom channels sales, joined NetFortris in February 2020 as Regional Vice President of Channel Sales, Central & Northeast, and was quickly promoted to Vice President of Channel Sales, U.S., on the strength of his success in growing his region amid the challenges of the pandemic.
Berry was recognized by CRN for his leadership in helping NetFortris grow its partner program, including:
- Expanding NetFortris' footprint and master agent partnerships, by signing agreements with Sandler Partners and MicroCorp and reinforcing existing relationships with TBI, TCG and Telarus
- Increasing partner recruitment and quoting to an all-time company high in 2020
- Investing in new personnel to expand the NetFortris Partner Program's reach, including the addition of new regional channel managers and markets and the creation of a new channel marketing team
- Expanding NetFortris' product line to meet 2020's changing work environment with the introduction of the NetFortris Comm-unity UCaaS Platform, an all-in-one platform that unifies all business communication – voice, video, messaging, collaboration, conferencing, meetings and call center
"NetFortris is privileged to have a talented channel professional like Shawn Berry leading our sales efforts at NetFortis," said Dan Miller, Chief Sales Officer at NetFortris. "We're excited to continue to build a team around Shawn that embraces his partner-first attitude and approach. The sky is the limit for NetFortris with Shawn at the helm of our channel team."
The complete 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs list is available on CRN.com and featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN Magazine.
