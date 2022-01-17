CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESQ, an industry leader in delivering enterprise-class business transaction management solutions, is pleased to announce that SHAZAM, Inc. has procured its flagship ATM/self-service monitoring and management platform, OperationsBridge™.
A software already utilized by numerous reputable organizations, OperationsBridge will now empower SHAZAM to offer its vast customer base enhanced ATM fleet management services.
The decision to implement OperationsBridge was a result of Adobe announcing that Flash would no longer be supported at the end of 2020. This situation created a problem for many organizations across the world, including SHAZAM, given its ATM management solution at the time relied on this software. Alongside this challenge, the previous solution was also "Out of date and did not provide the functionality customers were looking for," according to Stephan Thomasee, SHAZAM's Senior VP & Chief Technology Officer.
SHAZAM pivoted to OperationsBridge for several key reasons including the platform's proven multi-tenancy focus, innovative functionalities, and the fact ESQ was willing to meet the aggressive four-month implementation timeline. "ESQ was with us the whole time," mentioned Thomasee. "They set expectations and delivered on them with unparalleled commitment to reaching our mutual objectives."
This significant win is another example of how ESQ is committed to meeting customers' needs while continuously offering the industry best-in-class solutions. "SHAZAM is a top ATM switch and payment processor and we're extremely honored to bring another world-class customer onboard," highlighted Dominic DiBlasio, Head of Sales for USA and Canada at ESQ. "At the end of the day, the fact SHAZAM selected OperationsBridge as their go-to ATM/self-service monitoring and management platform confirms the confidence and trust they have in our technologies. That alone speaks volumes to what we have to offer."
For more information, ESQ has released a customer case study that offers an inside look at exactly how SHAZAM pivoted from their previous solution and found new success with OperationsBridge. Please visit http://www.esq.com to access this case study.
---
About SHAZAM:
SHAZAM pioneered the PIN-debit point-of-sale transaction, still used worldwide today. We're the only nationwide independent, member-owned debit network and processor supporting community financial institutions. Since we don't answer to shareholders, we can reinvest profits in technologies our clients need as they serve the next generation of consumers. SHAZAM ensures our clients have the products and services they demand and expect in a cost-effective way. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Iowa, we're a leader in payments and financial technology, with a simple mission: Strengthening community financial institutions. Visit us today at shazam.net.
About ESQ:
For over 25 years, ESQ has been one of the top trusted providers of business transaction monitoring and management solutions. These solutions assist banks, credit unions, retailers, and services providers in proactively monitoring and managing their business-critical payment infrastructures. Through a forward-thinking mindset, ESQ leverages the insight of its vast customer base and continues to offer new solutions that are sought out in the industry. ESQ is a global company with headquarters located in Silicon Valley and additional offices in North America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and India.
