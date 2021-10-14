BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- She Sells, a new, industry-wide community for women in B2B sales, today announced the She Sells Summit. The summit brings together top women in sales groups in a sisterhood of equity to educate, support, and build the larger community of women in sales. High profile sales experts will keynote the event, including Dr. Jane Sojka, professor at the University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Lindner College of Business, who teaches the only university-level class in the nation specifically focused on Women in Sales. Former VP-level sales executives at industry technology leaders IBM and Microsoft, Rahki Voria and Gavriella Schuster, round out the keynotes. The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm ET.
Although women make up more than half of the global workforce, they represent fewer than one-third of all B2B sales and one-quarter of all B2B tech sales roles, according to Mary Shea, Ph.D, formerly of Forrester. Women represent just 19 percent of sales leaders at the VP level and above (Gartner), yet statistics show that companies with women in executive positions perform better. Forrester also reports that profits can be 50 percent higher when women are well represented in upper management. This data is supported by research at McKinsey, which found that companies with more female executives were 25 percent more likely to have above-average profitability.
"Women are under-represented in B2B sales roles at every level in nearly all industries," said Lori Richardson, sales expert and founder of She Sells. "We need to amplify women's voices in sales and create strategies to address the gender gap. All the data indicates that women excel at selling. There's no reason we shouldn't be equally represented in sales leadership roles."
More than a dozen groups have been founded in the past five years to address the needs of women in sales, representing tens of thousands of women. At the same time, more companies are championing inclusive sales teams. The She Sells Summit brings together all of these groups and organizations to connect and share ideas. Attendees will spend a day learning from leaders working toward creating more diverse and inclusive sales teams and challenging the status quo.
She Sells Summit keynote topics will address urgent issues for women in sales at this moment in history.
- University of Cincinnati's Distinguished Teaching Professor, Dr. Jane Sojka will discuss "The New Talk Track for Women in Sales" based on her six years of experience teaching the Women in Sales class at the Lindner College of Business.
- Rakhi Voria, VP of IBM Global Digital Sales Development will discuss "How to Attract, Retain, and Advance Women in Sales."
- Gavriella Schuster, women in tech advocate and former VP and 25-year veteran of sales at Microsoft will discuss, "Building Allies."
In addition to the keynotes, the summit will include speakers from the following trailblazing organizations across the women in sales community:
- #GirlsClub
- National Association of Women Sales Professionals (NAWSP)
- Sistas in Sales
- Society of Saleswomen
- The Other Side of Sales
- Utah Women in Sales
- WISE
- Women in Revenue
- Women in Sales Club
- Women in Sales Leadership Forum, Institute for Excellence in Sales
- Women Sales Pros
The summit is sponsored by forward-thinking companies that support inclusive, diverse workforces and believe in closing the gender equity gap in sales. She Sells Summit sponsors are:
- Lead sponsor: Chili Piper
- Gold Level sponsors: Vidyard and Zoom Events
- Silver Sponsors: Alation, Lessonly by Seismic, ZoomInfo, Scratchpad
To register for She Sells Summit, go to the She Sells Registration page. For more information and the full agenda for the summit, visit: https://shesellssummit.com/2021-summit/
She Sells is an industry-wide community for women and male allies in sales, to educate, empower, and bring together women at all levels in sales, drive equity and inclusion, and career advancement. She Sells was founded by sales veteran and influencer, Lori Richardson, who spearheaded the creation of the She Sells Summit to elevate voices of women in sales roles and educate the community on topics to help close the gender equity gap in sales. The inaugural She Sells Summit brings together 10 organizations, powerful speakers, and is open to anyone in sales and general business.
