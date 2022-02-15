PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, announced that it has verified consumers for more than 250 million exclusive marketing offers worldwide. Also this year, the company hired its 200th employee and was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for the third consecutive year.
These milestones coincide with the company's 10-year anniversary in the personalization industry that was recently estimated to be worth $1 trillion according to a recent McKinsey report. Working with more than 250 B2C brands - such as Amazon, Comcast, HomeDepot, NASCAR, Target, and YouTube – SheerID helps them create gated, personalized offers to instantly verify a consumer's eligibility with authoritative data in the brand's existing purchase experience.
"I'm extremely proud of and grateful to all of our employees, client partners, and investors who have helped get SheerID to this point. In many ways, this is just the beginning, as we have a number of exciting product capabilities to unveil in 2022," said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer of SheerID. "Looking ahead, there are massive data challenges digital marketers need to overcome due to the loss of 3rd party cookies and changing consumer attitudes. SheerID will continue to lead the way in providing the gold standard in verified opt-in data marketers use to create winning campaigns that build consumer trust."
The SheerID journey:
2012: SheerID incorporates and signs first deal with Amazon
2013: New clients added include Tableau, Student Universe, and the PGA Tour who are still clients today.
2014: Opened office in Portland, Oregon.
2015: Awarded first SOC Compliance Certification.
2016: Named to Outside magazine '100 Best Places to Work in the US' ranking
2017: Launched international student verification across 40 countries
2018: South American marketplace launches
2019: Launches Identity Marketing platform with access to 9000 authoritative data sources to verify 2.5 billion consumers worldwide.
2020: Launched Healthcare community for Nurses and Doctors pre-pandemic
2021: Allows Brands to verify 100s of consumer communities based on their profession. Opened office in London and named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for the third consecutive year.
Founded in 2011 as a concept at the Oregon Technology Business Center and incorporated in 2012, SheerID has provided marketers a fresh approach where they can create an exchange by giving gated, personalized offers. The data marketers gather directly from consumers allows them to understand them more deeply, including such areas as aspects of their identity, their life stage, and their professions.
