PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, announced that it has been awarded the System and Organization Controls 2 Certification.
This is the seventh straight year that SheerID has received SOC 2 Type 2 Certification. The achievement further validates that SheerID maintains effective system-level and organization controls that ensure not only the security, availability, integrity, and confidentiality of its platform but also the privacy of consumer data processed for identity and eligibility purposes.
"I'm incredibly proud of this achievement. This helps assure our customers that we uphold the highest standards to keep their data safe," said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. "Being certified for the seventh consecutive year reinforces our commitment to providing our clients' data in compliance with AICPA standards."
The audit conducted by an independent assurance firm confirmed that SheerID met the SOC 2 Trust Criteria covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
For more information about how SheerID keeps customer data safe, visit http://www.sheerid.com/safety.
About SheerID
SheerID is a leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative zero-party data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Arnold Venture Group, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Contact:
Matt Tatham
Head of Public Relations
Media Contact
Matt Tatham, SheerID, 9174467227, matt.tatham@sheerid.com
SOURCE SheerID