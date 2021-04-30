PORTLAND, Ore., Apr. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, has partnered with several brands for Teacher Appreciation Week to provide exclusive offers to the 7 million educators in the US. SheerID is proud to partner with these organizations to reward educators.
"We are grateful for teachers and the significant contributions they make on a daily basis to benefit students and our communities," said Jake Weatherly Chief Executive Officer of SheerID. "It's inspiring to see so many great brands stepping up and participating to help to show their appreciation and thanks for all the efforts educators have made this last year."
Educators deserve to be recognized and respected, and the message to brands is straightforward. Brands that show their support for this valuable consumer community, can win valuable loyalty and have a direct effect in classrooms by providing educators with the resources they need to educate our children.
"Educators are working harder than ever while navigating changing work environments and health and family considerations. Willow honors the dedication and resilience of teachers in partnership with SheerID by offering a reduced price on our wearable, hands-free, leak-proof breast pump," said Sarah O'Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Willow. "Teaching while pumping with a traditional breast pump is challenging, and often impossible for some teachers. Willow's ultimate mobility allows teacher mamas to breast pump freely and discreetly in any classroom environment."
SheerID research from two years ago revealed that 99% of teachers spent personal funds for school-related purposes because teachers felt an obligation to ensure that students have a positive learning experience at all costs.
In recognition of the significant contributions of teachers and educators this past year, several brands are offering discounts and special offers as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. The following brands have provided an offer that, with the help of SheerID's Identity Marketing platform, ensures rewards are instantly and securely provided to eligible recipients.
The brand offers for Teacher Appreciation Week include:
Willow Pump: One day only! Teacher mamas take $100 off Willow Pump. Celebrating all teachers with our biggest discount. Shop today! (note to SheerID team - May 4th only)
ThinkEDU: Teachers & Students can save up to 90% on tons of popular software from Microsoft, Adobe, Rosetta Stone and more. Also special offers on Laptops, iPads from $99, Computer and iPhone Accessories. Get FREE SHIPPING today on all orders. Use Coupon Code: TEACH21 (Continental US only)
LLBean: L.L.Bean offers a special 10% discount for teachers. If we've learned anything this past year, it's just how important you are.
Xfinity: Teachers receive access to exclusive offers that include $150 Visa Gift cards.
Boden: Calling all teachers: shop 20% off plus free shipping & returns on orders over $49 at BODEN.COM
Birdies: Birdies is proud to offer a 20% year-round discount for educators so they can look and feel great while teaching—with best-in-class style and ultimate comfort. Shop now with Birdies 20% off discount for educators.
Purple: Thank you to all of our teachers, professors, and faculty for everything you do. Fill out your information here to claim 10% off your order at purple.com and for your chance to win a $1,000 gift card to Purple.
Kipling: Teachers receive an extra 15% off the entire purchase at Kipling. Limited Time Only!
Headspace: Headspace offers free annual Headspace Plus subscriptions to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
Sonic: From May 2-9, use promo code TEACHERS at checkout online or in the SONIC app to get a free large drink or slush with any online or app purchase. 1 per guest.
