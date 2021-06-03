PORTLAND, Ore., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, announced today the launch of Professions verification for brands to provide gated, personalized offers to 95 million US workers based on their occupation, industry or professional license. Marketers can reward specific members of professional communities with special pricing, VIP program access, or other personalized experiences for being in their line of work.
"A person's career is a very powerful aspect of their identity, so providing an exclusive experience specific to their profession, makes them feel valued, drives revenue, and encourages professional communities to spread the word to their clients and colleagues," said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. "We're excited to bring this ground-breaking capability to the market and open up hundreds of new communities for brands to acquire these influential customers through invited, personalized marketing."
These exclusive offers allow a marketer to engage with hundreds of consumer communities connected in ways beyond their traditional demographics. For example, a sportswear brand can provide a special offer to fitness instructors or a cosmetics retailer can build relationships with licensed professional stylists, cosmetologists, and aestheticians.
When professionals redeem an offer, SheerID's Identity Marketing Platform digitally verifies their eligibility against authoritative data sources, instantly. The process is opt-in and follows the latest privacy best practices, to give the consumer control over the experience and build a relationship based on trust. It also provides marketers with high-quality, zero-party data for future communication to nurture these professionals into loyal customers and brand influencers.
"SheerID has been a critical component for the growth and success of our diverse VIP programs. We couldn't provide the same level of exclusivity and customer service with just manual verification, and now well over 80% of our VIP applicants are automatically verified," said Steve Krajczynski, Leopold + Stephens, Director of Consumer Direct Sales.
When professionals receive an offer that's just for them, they are very likely to share it with their peer group. Marketers win over their ideal customers but they turn them into influencers for their brand. Ninety-three percent of teachers and 98% of healthcare workers would share an offer with others they knew were eligible for it. This incredible word of mouth lowers acquisition costs and is what makes identity marketing campaigns deliver return on advertising spend, as high as 25-to-1.
"SheerID has been a critical component for the success of multiple program verifications ranging across faculty, military, and student markets. Xfinity's College Student Program is the top-performing gated program in Comcast history resulting in a 6X increase in subscribers and a 91% increase in conversions, and much of the credit goes to SheerID," said Cheri Davies-Smith, Comcast's Senior Director of Acquisition Marketing. "They have given us protection from revenue loss, by allowing us to apply highly targeted and rich offers to these select consumer communities. We couldn't provide the same level of exclusivity and customer service with manual verification, and continue to rely on their strategic partnership for growth."
For more information on professions, including the major professions and industries that are covered, we invite you to find your consumer community.
About SheerID
SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from over 200 of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Lowe's, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Voyager Capital, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, and CVC Growth Partners.
