PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheerID today announced it ranked 316 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 27th year. This is the third consecutive year in which SheerID has been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™.
SheerID has grown rapidly in 2021, both in new logo acquisition and expansion with existing customers, as digital marketers in hundreds of brands rely on SheerID to verify eligible consumers for gated, personalized offers. In addition to helping brands achieve 20:1 return on ad spend (ROAS), these programs replace third-party cookie marketing with zero-party information provided directly from the consumer that the SheerID platform then authoritatively verifies to redeem the reward.
2021 highlights include:
- Expanded its product line to support 100s of consumer communities with exclusive rewards
- Surpassed 235 million requests for exclusive offers worldwide
- Opened first European office and expanded product coverage to 13 more countries in Europe
- Increased the average enterprise contract value by 280%
- Hired first Chief Customer Officer in Anjanette Hill Mendoza
- Hired Chief Financial Officer John Ewert, a technology finance veteran
- Grew employee base by 32%
"Our business has continued to grow rapidly over the last year, as brands continue to recognize and reward the heroes of the pandemic, including nurses, doctors, first responders, educators, and students," stated Jake Weatherly, CEO. "Our clients are upending outdated surveillance marketing approaches based on third-party cookies and questionable, compiled data replacing it with exclusive rewards for specific communities. Consumers receive exclusive offers and the brand gets valuable, accurate zero-party data from the consumer. This forms the foundation for a long-term relationship based on trust and invited personalization."
Founded in 2011, SheerID works with more than 300 B2C brands in retail, telecommunications, streaming media, internet services, software, and hospitality, and has the ability to verify 2.5 billion consumers for personalized offers around the world. SheerID's Identity Marketing Platform allows brands – such as Target, Amazon, Comcast, YouTube, HomeDepot, NASCAR, and T-Mobile – to create gated, personalized offers and instantly verify a consumer's eligibility with authoritative data in the brand's existing customer experience.
"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silvergate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About SheerID
SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative zero-party data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Voyager Capital, Arnold Venture Group, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Brighton Park Capital.
