PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform that has verified 80 million customers across hundreds of leading brands around the world, today announced the list of the most popular brand offers available from Aug 1-31, 2021. Gated offers are targeted promotions designed to recognize, thank, and honor members of a particular community, occupation, life stage, or affiliation, such as college students, teachers, first responders, or members of the military.
Many of the most popular programs in August were for students and teachers who are back in school or headed back soon. This was evident based on the offers that were the fastest-moving in August 2021 compared to July 2021 which included:
- Maurices: We offer an extra 10% off for teachers
- The Economist: Students get half off an annual digital subscription
- DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Students get exclusive pricing on streaming NFL
- Lenovo: Everyday Discounts for Healthcare Workers, Students & Teachers, Military Members & Seniors
- Birdies: Educators Get 20% Off Stylish Flats
Notably, most of these offers are still available as students and teachers are always a popular audience for personalized offers throughout the year from brands. In addition, with the uncertainty of the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases, brands are creating identity marketing campaigns to thank "Heroes," which typically include Healthcare professionals, First Responders, Teachers, and Students. For example, AT&T has an offer available for "Community Heroes to Save on Phone Plans" in appreciation of first responders, educators, healthcare workers, military members, and veterans, providing them special savings.
These exclusive deals are available on our SheerID Shoppers page or directly on the brand website. Make sure to check all the brand offers as some are only available for a limited time. Here are the most popular identity marketing offers in August 2021 by country:
Top Identity Marketing Brand Offers in the US
- Spotify: Students Save on Spotify Premium
- AT&T: Community Heroes Save on Phone Plans
- Fox Nation: Military & Veterans: Enjoy a FREE year of Fox Nation
- Target: Create a target account online or via the app to verify as a Teacher (or student or Military)
- Nike: Students Save 10% on Entire Purchase
- StudentUniverse: Students can create an account online to submit a verification request to receive the offer
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Students save 20% with college savings pass
- Dickies: 10% Off for Students, Military, and First Responders
- Converse: 15% Off for Students and Military
- YouTube: Students Pay $6.99/Month for Unlimited Streaming
Top Identity Marketing Brand Offers in Canada
- Spotify International: Students Save on Spotify Premium
- YouTube: Students Pay $6.99/Month for Unlimited Streaming
- Autodesk: Autodesk offers its AutoCAD software to students and educators for free
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Students save 20% with college savings pass
- Intuit: Students and teachers get Intuit software for free
Top Identity Marketing Brand Offers in the UK
- Spotify International: Students Save on Spotify Premium
- Autodesk: Autodesk offers its AutoCAD software to students and educators for free
- YouTube: Students Pay $6.99/Month for Unlimited Streaming
- Singapore Airlines: With our student privileges, you can save 10% on selected fare types.
- StudentUniverse: Students can create an account online to submit a verification request to receive the offer
Top Identity Marketing Brand Offers in France
- Spotify International: Students Save on Spotify Premium
- Back Market: 5% off for College Students
- Deezer: Students receive 3 months free then pay just $4.99/month
- Autodesk: Autodesk offers its AutoCAD software to students and educators for free
- YouTube: Students Pay $6.99/Month for Unlimited Streaming
SheerID's online verification platform ensures that only eligible individuals can redeem rewards for personalized offers to specific communities or professions. Verifying instantly takes just a few minutes, and, once completed, users can access exclusive deals and discounts from hundreds of brands.
