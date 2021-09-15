PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform that has verified 80 million customers across hundreds of leading brands around the world, today announced the list of the most popular brand offers available from Aug 1-31, 2021. Gated offers are targeted promotions designed to recognize, thank, and honor members of a particular community, occupation, life stage, or affiliation, such as college students, teachers, first responders, or members of the military.

Many of the most popular programs in August were for students and teachers who are back in school or headed back soon. This was evident based on the offers that were the fastest-moving in August 2021 compared to July 2021 which included:

Notably, most of these offers are still available as students and teachers are always a popular audience for personalized offers throughout the year from brands. In addition, with the uncertainty of the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases, brands are creating identity marketing campaigns to thank "Heroes," which typically include Healthcare professionals, First Responders, Teachers, and Students. For example, AT&T has an offer available for "Community Heroes to Save on Phone Plans" in appreciation of first responders, educators, healthcare workers, military members, and veterans, providing them special savings.

These exclusive deals are available on our SheerID Shoppers page or directly on the brand website. Make sure to check all the brand offers as some are only available for a limited time. Here are the most popular identity marketing offers in August 2021 by country:

Top Identity Marketing Brand Offers in the US

Top Identity Marketing Brand Offers in Canada

Top Identity Marketing Brand Offers in the UK

Top Identity Marketing Brand Offers in France

SheerID's online verification platform ensures that only eligible individuals can redeem rewards for personalized offers to specific communities or professions. Verifying instantly takes just a few minutes, and, once completed, users can access exclusive deals and discounts from hundreds of brands.

