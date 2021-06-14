Scoot Safe Campaign Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shepherd Center, Inc.)

Scoot Safe Campaign Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shepherd Center, Inc.)

 By Shepherd Center, Inc.

ATLANTA, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric scooter usage is steadily increasing in Georgia. Micromobility's increased popularity in urban areas and on college campuses makes safety awareness and equity even more important. But how will scooter operators, riders and cities make scooting a safer, easily accessible experience for all? This is where the Scoot Safe Summit comes into play.

Scoot Safe Summit will connect scooter operators, administrators, health professionals and innovators in micromobility.

The Scoot Safe Summit (July 14-15, 2021) will connect scooter operators, city and school administrators, health professionals and innovators in safety and micromobility for an informative and interactive virtual summit. The major themes will be rider safety and equity in micromobility.

The Scoot Safe Summit's mission is to equip key stakeholders and ultimately inspire electric scooter riders to make safer riding choices that will keep them from bruising their peaches!

Ready to learn about the next big wave in micro transportation?

Register for free at scootsafega.com/scoot-safe-summit.

Scoot safe, Georgia. Don't bruise your peach!

Contact:

Emma Harrington

Shepherd Center

emma.harrington@shepherd.org

404-350-7559

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shepherd-center-and-the-governors-office-of-highway-safety-present-the-scoot-safe-summit-301310992.html

SOURCE Shepherd Center, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.