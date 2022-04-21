The Company Recognized Material Improvement in Positioning for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute
NORWALK, Conn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shibumi, the only Strategic Portfolio Management platform built for the needs of senior executives, today announced that it has been included in Gartner's 2022 Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management[1 ]for the second consecutive year since the report's initial publication in 2021. The company recognized material improvement in positioning for both completeness of vision and ability to execute from 2021 to 2022.
Shibumi is also included in Gartner's 2022 Critical Capabilities for Strategic Portfolio Management report[2] for the second straight year.
Launched in 2021, Gartner's Strategic Portfolio Management Magic Quadrant encompasses three separate disciplines: Strategy Execution Management (SEM), Enterprise Program and Portfolio Management (EPPM), and Integrated IT Portfolio Analysis (IIPA).
Shibumi views its 2022 positioning in the Magic Quadrant as recognition of the work the company has done over the past 10 years to help IT and business leaders come together to drive measurable business outcomes. Shibumi takes a strategy-first approach to business transformation, helping CIOs, CFOs, EPMOs and operations executives set goals and objectives, then maintain real-time visibility into the status, risks and expected outcomes across a portfolio of hundreds of projects, programs, products, and initiatives designed to help achieve those business goals.
Over the past year, Shibumi has made significant investments in its integration capabilities to make its solution even more robust for emerging IIPA and Enterprise Architecture (EA) use cases, while improving the accuracy of scenario planning via AI/ML technology. By integrating directly with these tools and technologies, Shibumi aims to help companies who have invested in these areas derive greater value from those investments, driving better business outcomes.
"Our positioning in the Magic Quadrant validates our 10 years of leadership in the SEM and EPPM markets," said Bob Nahmias, Founder & CEO of Shibumi. "Our focus has always been on helping business leaders identify which initiatives, programs and products are going to drive the most value–and giving them a single source of truth to ensure that value is achieved. To date, we have helped our customers unlock billions of dollars in value. With our expanded capabilities and new integrations, we are confident we will help companies unlock billions more."
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Shibumi:
Founded in 2012, Shibumi is a leader in Strategic Portfolio Management, built for the needs of CIOs, CFOs, EPMOs and operations executives in complex organizations. Our platform provides a single source of truth to optimize decision-making and align the execution of program initiatives at every level of the company with corporate business strategy, unlocking hundreds of millions of dollars in value. Learn more at https://shibumi.com/.
