NORWALK, Conn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shibumi, a leading provider of Strategic Portfolio Management solutions, today announced that it has been included in the inaugural 2021 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management" (1) and 2021 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Strategic Portfolio Management" (2)
"Our sole focus since we founded Shibumi has been on helping our customers optimize the business outcomes of their strategic initiatives and programs. This focus has allowed us to become known as a clear leader in the Strategy Execution market and a trusted partner of C-Level executives" said Bob Nahmias, Founder & CEO of Shibumi. "We are extremely excited that Gartner, with the publishing of the inaugural Strategic Portfolio Management Magic Quadrant, has recognized the importance of aligning the disciplines of Strategy Execution, PPM and IIPA as organizations pursue their digital transformation goals. With 10 years of experience helping organizations execute their most strategic transformation programs, and as one of only three vendors from the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Strategy Execution Management Software to be included in this Magic Quadrant report, we believe Shibumi is extremely well positioned to become a leading player in this emerging market. Shibumi caters to the needs of C-Level executives with a distinct focus on SEM and EPPM and we are excited about the opportunity to round out our offering as this new market matures. Ultimately, our mission at Shibumi is to provide the leading SPM platform to help today's digital business leaders drive the achievement of their most strategic objectives."
(1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management, By Analysts Daniel Stang, Mbula Schoen, Anthony Henderson, Published 20 April 2021
(2) Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Strategic Portfolio Management, By Analysts Daniel Stang, Mbula Schoen, Anthony Henderson, Published 20 April 2021
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Shibumi:
Founded in 2012, the world's leading organizations rely on Shibumi to achieve their most strategic business objectives. For more information, visit http://www.shibumi.com/
