NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The cryptocurrency space has seen exponential growth in the last few years, with success stories like SHIBA INU, SHIBNOBI, DOGE, SAFEMOON, AND MORE, providing retail investors with massive returns and genuine opportunities to build life-changing wealth. Now SHIDO INU, a yield generation token with DeFi Utility, has started with a supply of 100 billion and still at a very low market cap in comparison. If someone for example had bought $1,000 worth of SAFEMOON at Launch, the $1,000 in investment would now be worth around $3.5 million.
While everyone is searching to find the next big thing, Shido Inu is proud to be a Yield Generation token which rewards its holders in it's native currency $SHIDO. In this way the investment grows by simply holding $SHIDO in the wallet. Shido Inu aspires to be the next driver of this trend. It's a next generation hyper-deflationary token with state of the art DeFi utility that provides constant returns in $SHIDO. Shido Inu not only offers the static rewards to its holders, it also benefits them from the buyback process of the contract and the constant burn of tokens.
Shido Inu is a unique and powerful Ecosystem with 4% Reflections in $SHIDO and state of the art DeFi utilities. It is a safe haven for investors with unique tokenomics that produces green candles. Shido Inu's smart contract is fully audited, liquidity locked for 5 years and the experienced team is fully doxxed.
It was a strategic plan that Shido Inu would first appear on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) through a small and quite launch. Then they have grown organically with diamond hands and establish itself on a strong foundation. Shido Inu will now also flow into the Ethereum Network (ETH) through their ETH-bridge developed by renowned blockchain development company SoluLab. Which opens up the possibility for new investors to enter. This also readies the way for the Ecosystem they are building and the Multi-Chain ShidoSwap Dex.
Shido Inu will launch a series of utilities and platforms over the coming months. These utilities will generate income independently. Instead of this revenue going to the funders, all profits will be used for more Buyback and Burn. Generating a positive price action for the native token $SHIDO. First upcoming utility is the ShidoSwap Multi-Chain Dex which is already under development. On the roadmap is also ShidoWallet Fiat Compatible, ShidoStake Platform and ShidoVerse.
Media Contacts:
Company: Shido Inu, Ltd.
Website: https://shidoinu.com
Email: info@shidoinu.com
Telegram: https://t.me/ShidoInuOfficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shido_Inu
Media Contact
Bjorn Bonnevier, Shido Inu, Ltd., 46 0702859325 Ext: https://twitter.com/Shido_Inu, info@shidoinu.com
SOURCE Shido Inu, Ltd.