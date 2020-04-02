PARIS and BOSTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, a provider of AI-native fraud detection and claims automation solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced the company has joined the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association (NHCAA) as a Platinum Member. As such, Shift joins with a significant number of the United States' leading health insurers and frontline government agencies committed to combating health care fraud.
"Health care fraud, waste and abuse is a huge issue. It not only costs providers and their consumers, but also can negatively impact the quality of health care provided," stated Louis Saccoccio, chief executive officer, NHCAA. "By bringing together the various organizations, both private and public, that have an interest in combating the problem, we create an incredibly powerful united front."
The NHCAA is the leading national organization focused exclusively on the fight against health care fraud. As a private-public partnership, NHCAA members comprise nearly 90 private health insurers as well as the public-sector law enforcement and regulatory agencies having jurisdiction over health care fraud committed against both private payers and public programs. The group is dedicated to protecting and serving the public interest by increasing awareness of, and improving the detection, investigation and prevention of, health care fraud, waste and abuse. To achieve this goal, the NHCAA provides learning opportunities, accreditation programs, and information sharing and professional assistance opportunities.
"We're incredibly proud to be part of the community that is working to effectively minimize the impact of fraud, waste and abuse on the health care industry," explained Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "We've seen the effectiveness of industry collaboration in other sectors of the insurance industry and are looking forward to the many ways we can contribute to the NHCAA and the good work its members are doing."
About Shift Technology
Shift Technology delivers the only AI-native fraud detection and claims automation solutions built specifically for the global insurance industry. Our SaaS solutions identify individual and network fraud with double the accuracy of competing offerings, and provide contextual guidance to help insurers achieve faster, more accurate claim resolutions. Shift has analyzed hundreds of millions of claims to date and is the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Award Winner for Global Claims Solutions for the Insurance Market. For more information please visit www.shift-technology.com.
