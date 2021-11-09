NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shift7 Digital, the modern digital agency for manufacturers, has secured a strategic investment from Salesforce Ventures. The investment will further strengthen the company's position in the B2B digital transformation landscape. The company will use the investment to accelerate efforts in geographical expansion, client services teams, and developing industry-leading solutions to serve the Manufacturing sector. The funding will also be used for talent growth and development in association with Salesforce cloud solutions.
"Digital transformation continues to be the highest priority for almost all businesses - and for many, it's been the difference between success and failure. This is especially true for manufacturers in the B2B space," said Andrew Walker, CEO of Shift7 Digital. "This investment from Salesforce Ventures only further reinforces that the work we're doing to help manufacturers succeed in the digital space is making an impact, and will allow us to advance our Salesforce business in the form of accelerator development, key new hires and much more. Collaborating with Salesforce has had a tremendous influence on our business, and their continued confidence in us as a promising leader is a crucial piece in helping to get us to our next phase."
The company is already well positioned as a leader in this category and has seen huge demand for its digital transformation services. B2B organizations seek expertise to support the modernization of their customer experiences and supporting technology solutions. Across these B2B sectors, from Manufacturing to Distribution, these businesses are seeking to improve self-service capabilities, attract new customers via digital marketing spend, and gain eCommerce revenue with speed and certainty.
For more on how Shift7 Digital is helping some of the biggest names in manufacturing elevate their digital presence, visit http://www.shift7digital.com.
Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Shift7 Digital
Shift7 Digital is revolutionizing the digital experience for manufacturers and their customers. Backed by a team of experts with deep industry insights, Shift7 truly understands the challenges and opportunities facing the B2B market today and delivers a customized, yet prescriptive process for partnering with companies as they evolve from a product-centric to a customer-centric approach. Shift7 is modernizing manufacturing to help businesses transform through digital marketing to drive connections, commerce and revenue. For more information, visit http://www.shift7digital.com.
About Salesforce Ventures
Salesforce Ventures is the global investment arm of Salesforce and is focused on partnering with the most ambitious enterprise technology companies at every stage in their journey. Since 2009, Salesforce Ventures has invested over $3 billion in over 400 leading companies including Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures provides portfolio companies with unparalleled access to Salesforce, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in the world, including strategic advisory, customer introductions, and the strongest cloud ecosystem. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at salesforce.com/ventures.
Media Contact
Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, (312) 952-1528, aimee@superior-pr.com
SOURCE Shift7 Digital