MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shina Systems Ltd., the leading developer of advanced clinical image management, visualization and analysis software, announced today that it will integrate ProFound AI® into its 3Di PACS viewer. 3Di Enterprise PACS is a cloud-based, innovative solution with a comprehensive package of viewers and applications to suit any clinical imaging need. The workflow provides radiologists with study prioritization, an AI-open platform for diagnostic assistance tools, and allows users to access exam images from anywhere. A robust cloud-based backup system and a deep learning "zero-day" prevention cybersecurity.
ProFound AI is a high-performance, deep-learning, workflow solution that supports breast cancer detection. In December 2018, it became the first software of its kind to be FDA cleared; it is also CE marked and Health Canada licensed.
"There is really a lot to be excited about with this partnership," said Elad Arad, VP Business Development & COO of Shina Systems. "The 3Di solution contains several high-quality applications and our 3Di Viewer integration with iCAD, one of the market leaders in cancer detection, will allow us to provide a holistic mammography viewing experience and use of the AI results in workflow prioritization. The outcome of this combined solution will be beneficial for our customers."
Trained with one of the largest available 3D mammography, or digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) datasets, ProFound AI rapidly and accurately analyzes each mammogram image and provides radiologists with key information, such as Certainty of Finding lesion and Case Scores, which assists in clinical decision-making and improving reading efficiency. Featuring the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence, the algorithm allows for continuously improved performance via ongoing updates.
"We are pleased to partner with Shina Systems, as we share a commitment to improving healthcare and quality of life for patients," said Stacey Stevens, President of iCAD, inc. "ProFound AI is clinically proven to enhance breast cancer screening by improving radiologists' accuracy and efficiency. This technology empowers clinicians to find cancers sooner, when they may be more easily treated."
Clinical data from a large reader study involving ProFound AI® for DBT were recently published in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. According to study findings, ProFound AI for DBT improved radiologist sensitivity by 8 percent, reduced unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2 percent, and slashed reading time for radiologists by 52.7 percent. The technology is manufactured by iCAD, a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions.
ProFound AI for DBT version 3.0 was recently CE mark approved. Compared to previous software versions of the software, the latest generation of ProFound AI offers up to a 10% improvement in specificity performance while maintaining an industry-leading high sensitivity level, and approximately 40% faster processing on the new PowerLook® platform.
About Shina Systems Ltd: Shina develops and markets clinical image management, cloud PACS and imaging analysis application software. Shina Systems Ltd. has gained market leadership through its proprietary, automated image segmentation tools and intuitive, clinician-friendly application workflow and AI (Artificial Intelligence) open platform.
About iCAD, Inc: Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit http://www.icadmed.com. ProFound AI for DBT v3.0 is FDA cleared and CE marked.
