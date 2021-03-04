AUSTIN, Texas, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipEngine, the world's leading shipping API, today announced nine new carrier integrations to help e-commerce retailers improve international workflows and expand into new markets. The new integrations are now available to all existing ShipEngine customers in the ShipEngine dashboard.
"Today, a growing number of e-commerce sellers are looking to expand into international markets," said Jim Gagliardi, General Manager at ShipEngine. "ShipEngine is proud to add nine new international carrier integrations to our extensive network of courier and marketplace connections. These integrations will allow our users to more confidently capitalize on global opportunities, while also saving time and money."
The new carrier integrations include:
Hermes: For shippers in the United Kingdom, Hermes serves both consumers and businesses by offering logistics services to ship around the world. The Hermes integration supports domestic and international shipping, return labels, and insurance coverage for both domestic and international deliveries. Learn more about the Hermes integration.
Parcelforce: ShipEngine users can use the Parcelforce integration to deliver shipments to or within Great Britain. The Parcelforce integration supports domestic shipping in the UK, batch labels, and return labels. Learn more about the Parcelforce integration.
DPD Local: ShipEngine users can now add a DPD Local account to print labels for time-critical shipments from Great Britain. The DPD Local integration supports domestic and international shipping, return labels, and flexible delivery options including next-day and weekend delivery. Learn more about the DPD Local integration.
SEKO: Through the integration with SEKO, ShipEngine users can take advantage of SEKO's cross-border supply chain solutions including shopping real-time rates, printing, and voiding labels. The SEKO integration supports both domestic and international shipping. Learn more about the SEKO integration.
Aramex Australia (formerly Fastway): With the Aramex Australia integration, ShipEngine's Australian users can shop local courier rates, print labels, and track shipments. The Aramex Australia integration supports regional Australia services, multi-package shipments, label messages, and return labels. Learn more about the Aramex Australia integration.
CouriersPlease: The CouriersPlease integration helps ShipEngine users to complete shipments originating from within Australia, allowing them to shop real-time rates, print shipping labels, and generate tracking numbers. The CouriersPlease integration supports domestic and international shipping, label messages, multi-package shipments, return labels, and electronic trade documentation. Learn more about the CouriersPlease integration.
StarTrack: StarTrack, which specializes in Australian logistics, freight, and parcel shipping, is now integrated with ShipEngine to help users quickly shop, print, and void shipping labels. The StarTrack integration supports regional Australian services, multi-package shipments, end-of-day manifests, and return labels. Learn more about the StarTrack integration.
Landmark Global: ShipEngine users in the United States can take advantage of Landmark Global's delivery capabilities to ship domestically and internationally. The Landmark Global integration supports batch labels and electronically transmitted customs forms. Learn more about the Landmark Global integration.
Canpar: Through the Canpar integration, ShipEngine users can connect to Canpar to shop rates and print shipping labels for shipments to Canada. The Canpar integration supports domestic and international shipping, end-of-day manifests, multi-package shipments, return labels, and electronic trade documentation. Learn more about the Canpar integration.
With ShipEngine's flexible REST API, users can gain access to more than 100 courier and marketplace connections. To learn more about ShipEngine's new international carrier integrations, read the blog post on how to improve international shipping workflows.
About ShipEngine
ShipEngine is a multi-carrier shipping platform that provides best-in-class shipping functionality directly to e-commerce stores, logistics and warehouse providers, system integrators, e-commerce application integrators, and new application developers. Built specifically for developers, ShipEngine's robust set of shipping APIs enable developers to build custom workflows within their own platforms and streamline the e-commerce fulfillment process with real-time label generation, rate quoting, parcel tracking, and address validation. ShipEngine supports carriers across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia, including USPS, FedEx, UPS, DHL, and many more. ShipEngine is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit https://www.shipengine.com.
