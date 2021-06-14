NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipkevich PLLC, a forward-thinking law practice, is offering permanent remote and flexible work hours to increase the quality of life for hardworking attorneys as part of their Flexibility and Family First Initiative.
The Firm is redefining work-life balance in an industry that all too often penalizes attorneys for trying to achieve that in their practice. This Initiative was born in response to the growing discontentment by attorneys with the unhealthy work culture of the typical law firm, which largely went ignored by the industry until the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Shipkevich PLLC provides their attorneys with a work environment that places mental health and family above all else by offering the flexibility to not only work remotely, but also share the same flexibility with their schedules.
"If this is what employees want, we see no reason not to give it to them. In order to provide healthier work environments, we need to move away from the misconception that if you are not in the office, or are not working specific hours, you are not working. In our view, a happy employee is a more productive employee," says Krystina Endara, Partner at Shipkevich PLLC.
With the remote and flextime work models that were implemented as a result of the Pandemic, many attorneys realized that they were better able to absorb the pressure of their work loads, while capitalizing on personal time in order to focus on their mental and physical health. As a result, employees are now, more than ever, demanding flexibility from their employers, and it is likely that these employers will find it difficult to ignore these demands moving forward. In fact, many firms may even find it difficult to retain talented attorneys in the post-Pandemic era without remaining competitive in providing these benefits.
"In recent years, the advancement of technology has resulted in a blurred line between work and home, to the detriment of the employee," said Ms. Endara. "However, the Pandemic has shown us that we can use technology to re-define boundaries in a way that is productive for both the employee and the employer."
"Our firm's objective is to provide top quality legal services for our clients. We pride ourselves in ensuring that our attorneys zealously represent our valuable clients while simultaneously maintaining a quality of life at home," said Felix Shipkevich, Principal of Shipkevich PLLC.
Shipkevich PLLC believes that attorneys deserve a healthy work-life balance and invite any hardworking, seasoned attorney to join their firm.
About Shipkevich PLLC
Shipkevich PLLC is a forward thinking law practice with a team of world-class, diverse professionals relentlessly surpassing the outdated model of a traditional law firm. They have offices located in New York, Miami, and London. For more information, please visit https://shipkevich.com/
