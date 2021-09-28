AUSTIN, Texas, Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipperHQ, the leading Shipping Rate Optimization Platform for online retailers, today announced that Matt Humphreys has joined ShipperHQ's senior leadership team as the company's first Chief Product Officer. Humphreys will oversee the evolution of ShipperHQ's software, and apply his design-led, customer-centric vision to the next phase of growth for the company.
Humphreys brings over 20 years of experience in all facets of digital product design to ShipperHQ, most recently working exclusively in ecommerce as Chief Experience Officer at diff, a Digital Commerce Agency and Shopify Plus Partner, where he led the User Experience, Design and Growth practice areas. In this role, he personally oversaw the digital strategy for many high-GMV merchants across a plethora of industry verticals, became a sought after thought leader and industry authority, and built a high performing team of consultants who were acknowledged with over 65 industry awards between 2017-2020.
Humphreys also shares his first-hand expertise with the product design community as Program Lead and Adjunct Professor at George Brown College in Toronto, shaping the future of the sector and delivering innovative curriculum for the next leaders in UX, Interaction Design, and Product Management.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Matt to the team. His deep industry expertise in ecommerce, design, and strategic consulting will be an immediate asset to our continued growth," said Karen Baker, CEO of ShipperHQ. "He's a well-respected leader and has a first-hand understanding of our customers and partners that will be invaluable as we focus on the optimization of our product."
"ShipperHQ is so much more than just software, we're people too, and Matt's many years in consulting will be paramount to the growth of our Professional Services practice. The fact that he's also a nice guy and has cool hair is a bonus!"
"Ecommerce exploded in 2020, and we saw unparalleled growth in every area. I'm so excited to continue my career in this space as part of the ShipperHQ team." said Humphreys. "We all know how important and compelling shipping can be in the path to purchase, and the need for a best-in-class solution is more important than ever before. ShipperHQ is leading a shipping revolution, and I look forward to applying my domain knowledge to such an innovative and influential company led by the equally influential Karen Baker."
