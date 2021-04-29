AUSTIN, Texas, Apr. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves, today announced the launch of its Pro Crawl Space solution. Shipshape's Pro Crawl Space solution ensures critical systems located in the crawl space are working properly and aids in the prevention of mold growth, wood rot, pest infestations, water damage, and energy waste.
Many homeowners are not willing or able to go into their crawl space. Therefore, they rely on service providers to perform regular maintenance and repairs on the critical systems located in the crawl space. With the Pro Crawl Space solution, Shipshape announces the roll out of its Service Provider Network and addition of the MyCoverage™ feature. In partnership with local service providers, Shipshape delivers a complete solution to homeowners for their crawl spaces.
"We want to help local businesses grow and thrive, they are the experts at home services and we are the experts at technology. Our job is to help homeowners connect with the right pro when they need maintenance or repairs." said Ryan Thomas, Director of Customer Success at Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape's new maintenance plan management capability helps homeowners easily connect to their service pros and stay on top of their maintenance needs. This comes at a time when the home services industry is transforming from a reactive homeowner relationship to a proactive service plan-based homeowner relationship. This transformation presents unique challenges for service providers, and Shipshape helps streamline and accelerate the transformation.
"The Shipshape partnership has been a game changer for my business. They have helped me to stay in contact with my past customers through their co-marketing program, uncover unknown risks with my customers, identify new leads and sell more maintenance plans. Homeowners love the Shipshape Pro Monitoring solution, and it allows us to provide even more value to the homeowners we serve," said Kevin Weber, CEO of OX Foundation Solutions, Birmingham, Alabama.
Next-Gen Intelligent Features Include:
Service Provider Network – Network to maintain relationships with local service providers and facilitates a seamless connection to those pros when homeowners need help.
MyCoverage™ - Warranty and maintenance plan information is stored in the Shipshape App to facilitate a seamless connection to providers.
The HomeHealth Record™ - Complete performance history for each system in the home.
Proactive AlertActions™ - Notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks or improve performance associated with the home's critical systems.
Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ - A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects users to service pros when needed.
Pro crawl space upgrade includes:
Dehumidifier Upgrade - Smart Monitor™ hardware devices with sensors and controls that can be added to any existing dehumidifier to connect the dehumidifier to the internet and Shipshape's platform.
Sump Pump Upgrade - Smart Monitor™ hardware devices with sensors and controls that can be added to any existing dehumidifier to connect the sump pump to the internet and Shipshape's platform.
Mobile App – Software that enables homeowners to interact with their systems, input warranty info, access their HomeHealth Record™, respond to AlertActions™, request help from SAM™ and connect to service providers.
Shipshape Membership Subscription (optional)
- Pro Monitoring – 24/7 professional monitoring
- Home Assistant – A dedicated Shipshape representative to help you resolve home issues and connect to service pros when needed
- Extended Warranty – An extended warranty on the SmartMonitor™ devices that keep your service connected
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.
Media Contact
Elexa Ruth, Shipshape Solutions Inc., 6462445444, elexa@shipshape.ai
SOURCE Shipshape Solutions Inc.