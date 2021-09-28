BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves, today announced the addition of Mold and Mildew Solutions to their service provider network. Shipshape will provide home assistant and monitoring solutions to Mold and Mildew Solutions' customers across the state of Alabama.
Shipshape provides homeowners with the ability to monitor and manage all of their homes' critical systems.
"Shipshape has been transformational for my business as it has enhanced my ability to be a trusted advisor and look after the best interests of my customers. It seemed like a lot of our customers were reactive, sometimes reporting problems after the damage was already done. With Shipshape we have identified many issues before the homeowner had an inkling that anything was wrong, saving our customers thousands of dollars in the process." said Lee Ramey, Managing Member of Mold and Mildew Solutions in Birmingham, Alabama.
In this partnership, Mold and Mildew Solutions will join Shipshape's Service Provider Network and offer Shipshape's sump pump and dehumidifier upgrade solutions to their customers. In addition, the partnership will run co-marketing and other incentive campaigns to Mold and Mildew Solutions and Shipshape customers.
Shipshape's next-generation intelligent features include:
- Service Provider Network – Network to maintain relationships with local service providers and facilitate a seamless connection to those service pros when homeowners need help.
- The HomeHealth Record™ - Complete performance history for each system in the home.
- MyCoverage™ - Warranty and maintenance plan information is stored in the Shipshape App to facilitate a seamless connection to service pros.
- MyBudgeting™ - Visibility into the financial demands of homeownership.
- Proactive AlertActions™ – Notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks and/or improve performance associated with the homes' critical systems.
- Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ – A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects homeowners to service pros when needed.
"We want to help local businesses grow and thrive. They are the experts at home services and we are the experts at technology. Our job is to help homeowners by empowering them with information to make smarter decisions with their maintenance or repair needs, while simultaneously lifting up the businesses of our partners," said Dale Johnson, Director of Marketing at Shipshape.
This partnership offers Alabama homeowners a complete solution to protect their crawl spaces and basements.
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.shipshape.ai/.
