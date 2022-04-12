Shipshape Solutions, Inc. ("Shipshape") adds The Basement Doctor, a market leading and long trusted waterproofing and foundation repair company, to their growing service provider network. In this partnership, The Basement Doctor will offer Shipshape's next generation performance monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions as part of their suite of services.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves, today announced their expansion into the Midwest with the addition of The Basement Doctor to their service provider network.
Shipshape will provide home assistant and monitoring solutions to The Basement Doctor customers in Central Ohio. The Basement Doctor has been praised by many, including US Builders Review, as a leader in the waterproofing and foundation repair industry.
"Thousands of homeowners have relied on The Basement Doctor as their #1 Basement, Crawl Space, and Foundation Repair expert. Our goal is to not just meet customer expectations but to exceed them. Shipshape allows us to continue this commitment to our customers." said Betsy Bankhurst, President of The Basement Doctor in Columbus, Ohio.
In this partnership, The Basement Doctor will join Shipshape's Service Provider Network and offer Shipshape's sump pump and dehumidifier upgrade solutions to their customers. In addition, the partnership will run co-marketing and other promotional campaigns to The Basement Doctor and Shipshape customers.
"We pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality service and being a trusted home advisor to our customers. We're excited to complement our service offerings with Shipshape because we feel that these predictive maintenance solutions will add new value to our customers and our business." said Brian Chambers, Service Manager of The Basement Doctor
Shipshape will enhance The Basement Doctor's offerings and deliver an exceptional experience to homeowners, including:
- Performance monitoring to ensure installed systems are top quality
- Streamlined maintenance assistance, troubleshooting and connections to vetted contractors
- Remote monitoring and control to help homeowners take action even while away
- Simplified and centralized home management experience
- Warranty, insurance and service plan management
- Budgeting and financial home management insights
"Expansion to the Midwest presents a major opportunity for Shipshape. We're excited to partner with The Basement Doctor because we believe they are not just an industry leader, but also a community leader. We look forward to finding win-win outcomes with The Basement Doctor and the communities they serve. We aim to provide technology that promotes better quality of life for homeowners and communities. Value aligned partners like The Basement Doctor are a key piece of that equation." said Adam Morrisey, VP of Sales and Marketing at Shipshape Solutions Inc.
This partnership offers The Basement Doctor customers a complete solution to protect their crawl spaces and basements.
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit (https://www.shipshape.ai/).
About The Basement Doctor
The Basement Doctor upgrades and repairs over 3,000 homes every year. With over 30 years of experience in the waterproofing and foundation repair industry, we have built a company based on integrity, innovation, and responsibility. Over the last 30 years, The Basement Doctor has cemented itself as one of the most trusted brands in the home improvement industry. From its humble beginnings in central Ohio, The Basement Doctor has expanded far and wide, now providing our excellent services to home and business owners across most of the state of Ohio and even cover area in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana.
The Basement Doctor is based in Columbus, OH. For more information, visit (https://www.mybasementdoctor.com/)
Media Contact
Adam Morrisey, Shipshape Solutions Inc., 614-315-1687, adam@shipshape.ai
SOURCE Shipshape Solutions Inc.