AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipStation, the world's leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, today announced a new integration with Buy on Google, a checkout experience that allows shoppers to easily purchase products directly from retailers on Google. Merchants who participate in Buy on Google can now pull orders directly into ShipStation to more easily manage multi-channel shipping and fulfillment workflows.
"The e-commerce market is hotter than ever, and we want to make it as easy as possible for our merchants to get in front of new customers," said Krish Iyer, Head of Industry Relations and Partnerships at ShipStation. "ShipStation's integration with Google will benefit all of our merchants: whether you're a small, local business, a multi-channel retailer, or a global brand. Across the board, our sellers will now be able to seamlessly pull their Buy on Google orders into ShipStation, making it easier than ever for them to sell on one of the largest channels in the world, all while efficiently managing their shipping workflows and returns."
Google makes it easier for potential customers to find products in their exact moments of need. The integration enables consumers to purchase products directly through the Buy on Google experience and allows merchants to ship orders quickly and easily with ShipStation, after automatically importing the orders from Google.
The new integration will be a win-win for both ShipStation and merchants using Google. Existing ShipStation merchants that begin using the integration will acquire new customers and create a stronger connection with the ones they already have with more ease, which allows Google to add thousands of new ShipStation merchants to its selling platform.
About ShipStation
Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfillment services, including FedEx, USPS, UPS, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Sydney and London, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.
Media Contact
Maggy McGloin, Kickstand Communications for ShipStation, 5126866405, maggy@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE ShipStation