AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipStation, the world's leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, today announced the addition of Spanish-language translation to its platform. New and existing ShipStation users will now be able to log in to their account and choose their preferred language -- selecting from English, French, and now Spanish. The preferred language settings are user-specific, further customizing the in-platform ShipStation experience.
Additionally, ShipStation has added native-speaking ShipStation experts who can handle customer inquiries and provide in-language troubleshooting.
"With users across multiple regions including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, and more countries to come, we recognize that our sellers are global and diverse," said Cindy Schulz, General Manager, ShipStation. "We continually strive to enhance the customer experience and provide options that increase accessibility and ease-of-use for all merchants on our platform. The addition of both Spanish translations and support representatives allow our Spanish-speaking users to utilize all of ShipStation's existing capabilities, without the constraints of a language barrier."
These updates come following the announcement of ShipStation's partnership with MercadoLibre, the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America, giving ShipStation merchants access to 600 million Latin American buyers.
The new language option rolled out in November 2020 and is now available across all ShipStation regions. For more information, please visit http://www.shipstation.com.
About ShipStation
Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfillment services, including FedEx, USPS, UPS, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Sydney and London, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.
