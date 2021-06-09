WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cahoot eCommerce fulfillment network has announced a partnership with the Shipsurance by Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to offer discounted all-risk shipping insurance to merchants who use the Cahoot platform. With Shipsurance, Cahoot merchant partners have full, integrated access to insure their parcels for loss and damage while in transit.
Cahoot is the world's first peer-to-peer eCommerce order fulfillment network. It enables online retailers and brands to affordably provide one- and two-day delivery nationwide by storing and shipping merchandise for each other. With its rapidly growing network of over one hundred eCommerce merchants coast-to-coast, Cahoot is quickly becoming the fulfillment choice of high-volume sellers on ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, Magento, and BigCommerce and marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, and eBay.
Shipsurance provides small to medium-sized businesses and enterprise eCommerce shippers alike with low-cost shipping insurance for packages shipped with major US and International carriers such as FedEx, USPS, DHL, and UPS. Shipsurance provides all-risk insurance with fast and easy claims processing, making it an affordable and convenient alternative to the declared value coverage offered by carriers.
Merchants who work with Cahoot now have access to worldwide shipping insurance powered by Shipsurance. Offering package protection to all Cahoot merchants adds another layer of protection to the fulfillment process. It can also save shippers thousands of dollars in shipping fees when compared to the carriers' offerings. The shipping carriers offer declared value protection that is often costly, and the coverage is contingent on proving they are at fault if a package is lost or damaged. The insurance product offered through Cahoot provides coverage for packages in transit, often at a fraction of what the carriers charge. Shipping claims are typically paid within a week with multiple payment options, in sharp contrast to declared value claims with carriers that can take months.
Some of the benefits of using Cahoot's insurance offering are:
- Low-Cost Coverage – Save up to 90% over the carrier declared value costs
- Broader Coverage – Coverage is all-risk with easy-to-read and understand coverage rules with clear and concise coverage terms
- Actual Insurance – This is not declared value coverage and does not require proof of negligence
- Paperless Claims - The claims process usually takes less than one week. A personal claims agent is available to you that is courteous and helpful throughout the process
"Our novel business model and patented software enable Cahoot to offer the highest fulfillment standards in the industry at drastically lower pricing. Partnering with Shipsurance to reduce the cost of insuring packages during transit helps make our service even better and more affordable," said Cahoot Founder and CEO Manish Chowdhary.
Shipsurance's all-risk coverage is broader and more robust than declared value coverage. For example, Shipsurance covers a lost package even if the carrier generated a delivery scan if it was mis-delivered. The declared value coverage provided by carriers does not. Shipsurance covers a situation where a package was delivered to the incorrect address.
"Fast and free shipping is essential to delivering a great customer experience. However, most importantly, the buyer must receive their items in good order. Shipsurance's coverage, rapid-claims processing, and dedicated claims agent bridge this gap - making it a great addition to Cahoot's fulfillment services," states Ariel Shmorak, Vice President of Operations for Shipsurance.
Shipsurance is available for all merchants using the Cahoot platform. It's an excellent combination for merchants looking to expand their reach for one- and two-day delivery services and lower shipping insurance costs. Merchants that signup for Shipsurance via Cahoot by September 15th, 2021, can enjoy an additional 10% discount over the already low rates. Merchants can reach a Cahoot fulfillment expert at http://www.cahoot.ai.
ABOUT CAHOOT
Cahoot is the world's first peer-to-peer eCommerce fulfillment network that helps online businesses offer nationwide 1-day and 2-day deliveries. Cahoot offers drastically lower fulfillment fees because it enables merchants to store and ship the merchandise for each other. This novel business model also allows merchants to make extra money using their existing warehouse space and personnel. Learn more about Cahoot at LetsCahoot
ABOUT SHIPSURANCE BY ASSURANT
Shipsurance Insurance Services, Inc., an Assurant, Inc. company (NYSE: AIZ), is a shipping insurance provider that offers all-risk shipping coverage for shipments sent via the major shipping carriers at rates often more than 90% less than the carrier rates. Shipsurance provides rapid, online claims processing, with most claims paid within a week. Shipsurance has been insuring eCommerce businesses for over eighteen years, and coverage is underwritten by an 'A'-rated insurance company.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.
Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.
Media Contact
Michael McEvoy, Cahoot, +1 (475) 897-7101, mmcevoy@cahoot.ai
Garima Kumar, Cahoot, 2036251111, gkumar@cahoot.ai
SOURCE Cahoot