SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shmoop, the award-winning digital education solutions provider, has announced the release of groundbreaking, new features being added to its test prep products.
"Personalized learning is an afterthought in the world of standardized test preparation. At Shmoop we bring personalized learning to everything we build. To prove this we've rolled out innovative functionality, traditionally only available with 1:1 tutors, that get students where they need to be, faster, dramatically improving their ability to raise scores on test day." said Mike Soldan, Chief Experience Officer at Shmoop.
This new interface is designed to put students on a journey that first quickly identifies their gaps, gives personalized content recommendations, and finally helps them move through a full-length version of the exam. The tool covers the ACT, SAT, PSAT, and TSI suite. AP and other tests will be updated for the next school year.
"We are constantly investing in improvements to our product-suite that put us on the cutting edge of innovation and student-experience. I'm very proud of our ability to continue to focus on the student while providing the information districts need to better support their communities. Shmoop is and will continue to be the leader in making edtech tools more effective." said Andy Rahden, Shmoop's CEO.
Shmoop works with schools across the nation and its online content is viewed more than 5 million times per month. Its tool, the Shmoop Heartbeat™, has captured more than 300,000 student responses in its first year of release. To learn about the company's comprehensive offerings, including how to purchase a license for a classroom, school or district, visit http://www.shmoop.com/schools-districts.
Shmoop recently released a new blog highlighting education-focused thought leadership articles titled, "Chalk It Up." To learn more about Shmoop's perspective on education from the blog, visit: https://www.shmoop.com/resources/chalk-it-up.
About Shmoop
Shmoop provides schools with online courses, test readiness, and whole-child solutions focused on personalized learning and college and career readiness, all designed for students and used by teachers for both in-person and remote learning. Shmoop's research-based classroom technology, Heartbeat™, focuses on a student's emotional health, cognitive position, and background to improve their ability to achieve academically (http://www.shmoop.com).
