SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shmoop Heartbeat, a research-backed tool that identifies how non-academic factors of a student's life deeply impact their ability to perform academically, is a recipient of the Tech & Learning Award of Excellence: Best of 2021 Secondary Education category.
"Now more than ever, we need to understand that every child being in a different place is the rule, not the exception. The Shmoop Heartbeat can help all schools & kids understand themselves holistically and be better prepared to learn" said Shmoop's Chief Experience Officer, Mike Soldan.
"2021 was another challenging year for schools, so it was inspiring to see both educators and the industry continue to come up with new solutions to support teaching and learning," says Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser. "Our judges were impressed with the creativity presented by our Best of 2021 nominees, many of whom found new and innovative ways to use technology to ensure students continue to get an equitable education in any learning environment."
Since its release in early 2021, Heartbeat by Shmoop has received the formidable Learner Variability Certification from Digital Promise, an EdTech Award from EdTech Digest in the "Cool Tool" category, and a coveted W3 Award. Shmoop was also recognized by Learnosity as a, "trailblazer in the social and emotional learning (SEL) space," selected as a finalist for the ASU GSV Cup Competition, and most recently was able to share more about Heartbeat's™ creation at ASU GSV 2021.
About Shmoop
Shmoop provides schools with online courses, test readiness, and intervention solutions focused on personalized learning and college and career readiness, all designed for students and used by teachers for both in-person and remote learning. Shmoop's research-based classroom technology, Heartbeat™, focuses on a student's emotional health, cognitive position, and background to improve their ability to achieve academically (http://www.shmoop.com).
