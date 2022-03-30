For the fourth time, Shockoe has been recognized as a top place to work in the Richmond area by the Richmond Times Dispatch.
RICHMOND, Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Shockoe prepares to celebrate its 12th anniversary on April 1st 2022, its workplace culture was recognized for the fourth year as a Top Place to Work. Shockoe joins just 86 other companies to win this recognition this year.
"Our culture is foundational to who we are as a company. From the very beginning, Shockoe has prioritized creating a workplace culture that is inclusive, accessible, and empowering for our employees. " said Alex Otanez, Shockoe CEO, "We pride ourselves on being a place where everyone can grow in their careers, where we offer the benefits that ensure employees can thrive in and out of the office, and where each team member is given the chance to try new things and share their voice with the rest of the team."
The prestigious list is compiled solely based on employee feedback through a third-party survey which measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection. Companies across the greater Richmond area apply to be a part of the list which is divided by company size. This years' list of 87 companies represents a record number.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
Shockoe remains committed to its workplace culture and focus on employee growth and satisfaction. To learn more about the company and its culture visit https://shockoe.com/.
Shockoe is an award winning multi platform app development company based in Richmond, VA. It is focused on using a holistic approach to develop measurable digital products that make an impact for leading companies, their customers and their employees. Founded by Edwin Huertas in 2010, Shockoe has been featured in Inc 5000, Entrepreneur Magazine, and recognized as one of Virginia's fastest-growing digital companies, as well as one of Richmond Times Dispatch's Best Places to Work.
Media Contact
Alex Otañez, Shockoe, 1 8776967001, marketing@shockoe.com
SOURCE Shockoe