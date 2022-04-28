Throne Customer App Designed By Shockoe Honored Alongside Solutions from Apple, Samsung and More at 26th Annual Webby Awards.
RICHMOND, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Richmond based Shockoe announced it was honored at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in two categories: Apps & Software - Connected Products & Wearables, and Apps & Software - Experimental & Innovation for its work on the Throne customer app for Throne Labs. These recognitions highlight the quality of Shockoe's innovative mobile experiences and industry leading advancements.
"We are proud to have our work recognized at such a prestigious award." said Alex Otanez, Shockoe CEO "Our team and clients push us each day to create new groundbreaking solutions and to be recognized alongside industry leaders is an honor."
The customer facing mobile solution designed by Shockoe was built to create a seamless and easy to use brand experience for Throne users. Working in tandem with the client, Shockoe's team developed a solution that allows users to find, book, and open a Throne bathroom location all from their phone.
"Honorees like Shockoe are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from more than 14,300 entries we received this year."
Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Shockoe was selected as an honoree in two categories from more than 14,300 entries that spanned 70 countries this year. The Shockoe team looks forward to building on the recent prestigious honor as it works with companies large and small on measurable mobile solutions. Learn more about Shockoe at https://shockoe.com/
About Shockoe:
Shockoe is an award-winning app development company based in Richmond, VA. Founded by Edwin Huertas in 2010, Shockoe has been featured in Inc 5000, Entrepreneur Magazine, and recognized as one of Virginia's fastest-growing digital companies, as well as one of Richmond Times Dispatch's Best Places to Work. Together with its clients Shockoe builds tech for a future that is immersive, predictive, and connected. From mobile and wearables to Web 3.0, AR/VR, and kiosks Shockoe's digital experiences make life easier.
