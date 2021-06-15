ROWLEY, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a mass notification service provider, and Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), the security industry's leading gunshot detection provider, have integrated technologies to enhance public safety in the event of an active shooter situation. The integration will enable organizations using both systems to automatically broadcast emergency notification to those at risk through multiple means simultaneously, including audio broadcast systems, digital signage, desktop alerts, mobile devices, and email in reaction to gunfire in a building.
The Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System is a system of devices that utilize advanced acoustic detection software combined with infrared sensors to immediately and accurately detect gunshots while filtering out false alerts. The sensor instantly transmits shot location information including the building address and the location within the building where shots were fired, details that are critical for both the building occupants at risk and first responders to the scene. The technology integration between Guardian and the Singlewire mass notification solution automates the emergency communications process further, expanding the shot notification pathway to reach more people at once and empowering building occupants to make rapid, informed decisions while helping first responders directly target the active shooter threat.
Upon detection of a shot, the Guardian System triggers InformaCast to send critical shot detection notifications based on preconfigured parameters. End users can configure the text and audio messages that get sent out from InformaCast when a gunshot is detected. InformaCast notifications can be broadcast through IP speakers and IP phones, display emergency information on digital signage, trigger desktop alerts, and send emergency communications to mobile phones and email. System administrators can also determine what groups receive messages when a gunshot is detected. For example, users can configure alerts to only be sent to select security team members or messages can be broadcast to an entire organization.
"The goal is to enhance the speed and reach of an organization's emergency messages during active shooter incidents," said Pat Scheckel, VP of product management for Singlewire Software. "Now the moment a gunshot is detected, automated alerts can be sent to all of their people and devices at once, further reducing response time when every second is critical to life safety."
InformaCast can also help teams with incident management in real time. Following a gunshot detection, key stakeholders can also receive an invitation sent from InformaCast to join a virtual collaboration space like Microsoft Teams, Webex, Zoom Phone or a conference call, so they can assess the situation and deploy a response.
"Guardian was built as a standalone gunshot detection and reporting system, but the true power of automation is unleashed when we partner with companies like Singlewire," said Rich Onofrio, Managing Director of SDS. "When you combine the reliability, speed, and precision of our gunshot detection technology with a dynamic mass notification system like InformaCast, organizations have an incredible solution to the problems associated with accurate detection and swift response to active shooter incidents."
About Shooter Detection Systems
With over seven years of experience in the development and delivery of gunshot detection systems to commercial customers, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) company, is a leading provider of patented gunshot detection solutions for schools, government buildings, transportation hubs, entertainment facilities and businesses of various sizes. The company's Guardian gunshot detection system is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, included in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government's Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com, call 1-844-SHOT911, and follow on Twitter @shooterdetect.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 85 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
Media Contact
Kendra Noonan, Shooter Detection Systems, 978-502-5258, knoonan@shooterdetectionsystems.com
SOURCE Shooter Detection Systems