ROWLEY, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company, will exhibit at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) biggest retail security show in Cleveland, Ohio June 21-23, 2022 – NRF Protect. As the largest retail trade association, NRF is based in Washington, D.C. and has represented the retail industry for over a century. NRF Protect is dedicated to the security and loss prevention side of the retail industry, bringing retail security experts, brands, and security technologies together to address the myriad of complex security issues facing the retail industry today.
SDS is the indoor gunshot detection supplier of choice for all types of retailers, protecting well-known brands, their employees, vendors, and visitors to their office spaces, distribution centers, and stores. SDS will feature their industry-leading active shooter detection solutions at the conference, including the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System, new innovations in gunshot detection security integrations, and enterprise-level software enhancements.
Conference attendees can visit SDS at the show or schedule a dedicated appointment with an SDS Gunshot Detection Expert by emailing sales@shooterdetectionsystems.com.
About Shooter Detection Systems
With over eight years of experience in the development and delivery of gunshot detection systems to commercial customers, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) company, is a leading provider of patented gunshot detection solutions for schools, government buildings, transportation hubs, entertainment facilities and businesses of various sizes. The company's Guardian gunshot detection system is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, included in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government's Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS social channels on Twitter @shooterdetect and on LinkedIn.
