ROWLEY, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company, will return to the Global Security Exchange (GSX) show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando September 27-29, 2021. SDS will feature indoor gunshot detection solutions at the show, introduce attendees to new developments in enterprise-level software enhancements, and highlight Guardian Wireless, the Patent Pending wireless/battery-powered gunshot detection sensor and the latest innovation to join the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection line of products.
Enterprise Software Enhancements
Since its introduction to the commercial market in 2014, the Guardian System has been in use by Fortune 500 companies, sports stadiums, U.S. Federal Government agencies, Department of Defense bases, and other public and private institutions. Over the past year SDS Engineers have introduced new developments in the backend software of the Guardian System that meet growth demand in the enterprise market. The added features include IPv6, TLS for secure communications, High Availability support, SQL database backend, auditing, Active Directory, and virtualization capabilities.
"These features were developed to create an enterprise customer solution complete with the elements IT teams demand," said Rich Onofrio, Managing Director for SDS. "These latest enhancements, combined with our ability to offer customers a pure on-premise solution without the need for external access – plus our association with Alarm.com – all keep SDS at the forefront of innovation in our field and the undisputed leader in enterprise and FedGov markets."
Guardian Wireless
This smart sensor for gunshots offers customers the flexibility to choose a wireless solution that utilizes SDS' proven technology for rapid detection and response to shooting incidents in buildings. "When it comes to wireless IoT devices in the life safety space, customers demand secure communications and reliability," said Dave McLaren, SDS Vice President of Sales. "Guardian Wireless meets that demand and is a great alternative to PoE when the facility or the configuration demands a completely wireless solution."
Guardian Wireless is a dual mode wireless gunshot sensor option that alerts building occupants and law enforcement to active shooter incidents. Guardian Wireless sensors mirror the proven shot detection technology in the company's flagship Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection Power over Ethernet (PoE) sensors, with the addition of a primary lithium battery pack. Guardian Wireless utilizes a secure long-range wireless technology in a fully supervised system which optimizes uptime while the sensors scan the environment for gunshots and filter out false alerts. Guardian Wireless is available alongside the Guardian PoE solution and can be utilized together in a mixed deployment to meet unique facility needs.
About Shooter Detection Systems
With over seven years of experience in the development and delivery of gunshot detection systems to commercial customers, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) company, is a leading provider of patented gunshot detection solutions for schools, government buildings, transportation hubs, entertainment facilities and businesses of various sizes. The company's Guardian gunshot detection system is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, included in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government's Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS social channels on Twitter @shooterdetect and on LinkedIn.
