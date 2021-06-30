ROWLEY, Mass., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company, will return to the International Security Conference and Exposition (ISC West) at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas July 19-21, 2021. SDS will feature indoor gunshot detection solutions at the show, introduce attendees to new developments in enterprise-level software enhancements, and highlight Guardian Wireless, the Patent Pending wireless/battery-powered gunshot detection sensor and the latest innovation to join the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection line of products.
Live Gunshot Detection Demonstrations
Visitors at the booth will be able to witness Live Fire Gunshot Detection Demonstrations of the Guardian product at the SDS Booth during the show. SDS representatives will provide attendees a virtual, live view into a building where the Guardian System has been installed and operational since 2015. Those viewing the demonstration will witness a mock active shooter moving through the building in real-time, shooting firearms and triggering live shot alerts through the Guardian software and integrated video, mass notification and alarm systems. Demonstrations are open to all ISC West attendees and will be happening on show days Monday, July 19 at 11am and 2pm local time and Tuesday, July 20 at 11am and 2pm local time at Booth #22031.
Enterprise Software Enhancements
Since its introduction to the commercial market in 2014, the Guardian System has been in use by Fortune 500 companies, sports stadiums, U.S. Federal Government agencies, Department of Defense bases, and other public and private institutions. Over the past year SDS Engineers have introduced new developments in the backend software of the Guardian System that meet growth demand in the enterprise market. The added features include Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), Transport Layer Security (TLS), High Availability (HA) and Extensible Authentication Protocol over LAN (EAPoL). In combination with the proven performance of the Guardian sensors, which have over 165 Million hours of use in real-world installation environments, these features complete the full system approach that enterprise, government, and other discerning customers are looking for when they are evaluating gunshot detection for their organizations.
Guardian Wireless
This new, smart sensor for gunshots offers customers the flexibility to choose a wireless solution that utilizes SDS' proven technology for rapid detection and response to shooting incidents in buildings. New to the ISC West audience, Guardian Wireless meets market demand for a secure and reliable dual mode wireless gunshot sensor option that alerts building occupants and law enforcement to active shooter incidents. Guardian Wireless sensors mirror the proven acoustic and infrared gunshot detection features of the company's flagship Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection Power over Ethernet (PoE) sensors, with the addition of a primary lithium battery pack. Guardian Wireless utilizes a secure long-range wireless technology that maintains a regular system "heartbeat", ensuring optimum system uptime as the sensors scan the environment for gunshots while filtering out false alerts. Guardian Wireless is available alongside the Guardian PoE solution and can be utilized together in a mixed deployment to meet unique facility needs.
Attendees are invited to visit SDS at their Booth #22031 during the show. To schedule a dedicated appointment with a gunshot detection specialist at the show contact sales@shooterdetectionsystems.com.
About Shooter Detection Systems
With over seven years of experience in the development and delivery of gunshot detection systems to commercial customers, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) company, is a leading provider of patented gunshot detection solutions for schools, government buildings, transportation hubs, entertainment facilities and businesses of various sizes. The company's Guardian gunshot detection system is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, included in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government's Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS social channels on Twitter @shooterdetect and on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Kendra Noonan, Shooter Detection Systems, 1-844-746-8911, knoonan@shooterdetectionsystems.com
SOURCE Shooter Detection Systems