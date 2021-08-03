ROWLEY, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shooter Detection Systems, an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company and the leading provider of gunshot detection solutions to schools, governments, and commercial businesses, is proud to announce that the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System was named Best Fire/Life-Safety Systems Product in Campus Safety's 2021 Best Electronic Systems Technologies (BEST) awards.
The Campus Safety awards program honors superior security, law enforcement, emergency management and life safety products and services for healthcare, higher education, and K-12 campus protection professionals. The awards committee judges reviewed the Guardian System's design and technological innovation, the functional features of the product, what sets it apart from other products in the category, and the product's benefits to the security end user.
SDS shot detection sensors utilize acoustic and infrared flash detection, vs. relying on acoustics alone, pattern matching, or other unnecessary technology that bogs down sensor performance and slows detection and response time. SDS has an extensive library of IP integrations with the security industry's leading video, access control, mass notification and alerting technologies that further enhance situational awareness and facilitate early response to active shooter incidents.
"We are extremely proud to be named BEST in our category," said Rich Onofrio, Managing Director of Shooter Detection Systems. "Our Engineering team deserves praise for this award due to their continued commitment to performance excellence, as do our customers in K-12, healthcare and higher education who believe in the technology."
Guardian sensors have amassed over 165 million hours of use in complex, real-world environments since 2015. SDS serves customers in schools, workplaces, airports, entertainment venues, manufacturing and distribution facilities, retail and banking and other locations across the U.S. SDS sells the Guardian product through a network of reseller partners who are trained and certified to install and maintain the system. To learn more or become a partner visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com.
