AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC is relaunching its improved Roku app.
The new Shop LC application on the Roku platform not only provides a convenient way to watch Shop LC from any device running the Roku operating system – it also provides a fast, simple, and secure way to shop.
The new Shop LC app is a video first experience where viewers start with the full-screen live Shop LC feed. Viewers can review detailed product descriptions and specifications, read reviews, browse and purchase previously aired items.
"It is the quickest and easiest way of shopping with us," explains John McDevitt, Vice President Over the Top Platforms. "The updated app puts the customer first for an improved experience that is fun and intuitive to navigate. You can purchase with just a few clicks of your Roku remote!"
The new Shop LC Roku app is currently available through the Roku Channel Store.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 80 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information visit shoplc.com and download the interactive app on the App Store, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
Media Contact
Darren Bogus, Shop LC, 5129033021, darren.bogus@shoplc.com
SOURCE Shop LC