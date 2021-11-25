MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop Smart Autos announced the launch of the newest addition to its lead generation digital platform. The company now offers its dealers a call connecting system that brings the dealer and the consumer together within seconds of the consumer's interest. The software provides an automated dialer connection to the dealer's BDC or assigned personnel and ties that call to the shopper within 20 seconds of filling out its lead form. Shop Smart Autos has set itself apart from other lead providers by offering its dealers exclusive, VIN-specific leads, SMS, and geofencing technologies as part of its program. The call connecting system will be an option that allows dealers to add on to a Shop Smart Autos program. To introduce the new product, the company is offering a 90-day free trial of the call connecting system to all its active dealers. This limited-time offer will allow dealers to measure the improvement on its appointment setting, and overall ROI on lead generation costs. The company plans to market the product to dealers and allow its dealer to integrate all its lead providers into the call connecting system. The software will alert (from 1 to 100) recipients, and whoever answers first will get linked to a shopper who filled out a nurtured lead that is VIN specific and not shared with any other dealer.
"Shop Smart Autos can help our dealers, as well as improve the return on all lead providers," said Richie Bello, Shop Smart Autos Founder, and CTO. The company will market this for use with any provider, allowing the calls to help its dealers have instant access to the consumer. He continued: "It's all about providing solutions, and this one is a game-changer for our industry overall."
Shop Smart Autos has tested the system with Ideal Motors, Long Island who stated that the system has helped them achieve a 60% appointment show. The development of the software was initiated by Richie Bello, who had assisted in developing other call connecting systems that were under a 10-year non-compete that ended in 2020. Once the non-compete was lifted, Bello began working on the development of this software for use with his lead generation platform.
Shop Smart Autos was founded in 2019. The company is focused on software solutions specific to the automotive industry. Richie Bello was recognized as an early adapter of internet technology by General Motors in 1999. He continued to create marketing solutions, and today focuses on digital technologies that improve dealer marketing ROI/ROA. To find out more about Shop Smart Autos and its call connecting system, email RichieBello@ShopSmartAutos.com.
