ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShopSmartAutos Founder and CTO, Richie Bello announced the launch of its pilot program which allows qualified dealers the use of its full media platform along with exclusive VIN-specific leads at no cost to the dealer. The company intends to show how the ShopSmartAutos platform achieves better overall performance than traditionally expected. The platform includes the development of exclusive, VIN-specific leads for its dealers and features components that keep consumers interested linking them exclusively to one dealer. The dealer gets these one-on-one opportunities of new, used and/or certified pre-owned buyers. The consumer enjoys a seamless journey that takes them directly to the dealer's database through the ShopSmartAutos search engine. It's become a one on one with the buyer. All leads are VIN-specific and exclusive to the participating dealers' inventories.
The free trial allows the dealer access to the full platform, along with exclusive leads from the ShopSmartAutos search engine. The company believes that once dealers see the difference in what it provides that has helped achieve its high conversion, dealers will commit to the program. The company currently charges $2950 per month, a fraction of what other third-party providers charge. Dealers who were active before the pilot program will receive a comparable addition to their current plan.
The platform has advantages over traditional third-party providers. ShopSmartAutos has proven results in audience growth and dealer lead to close conversion. Alexa ratings are ranking high with the fastest uploads and strong consumer stickiness.
Concern about mega dealers entering markets in strategic locations has created cause for some dealers to sell, while others are looking to strengthen their group position. ShopSmartAutos claims to put everyone on the same playing field because the car buyer is going to the dealer for a specific vehicle. The site also spotlights what the best deals are being offered each day, can inform the shopper if the price drops, offers Kelly Blue Book trade-in appraisals, monthly finance calculators, dealertrack for financing support, and more which all help dealers have the same opportunity because it is promoted vehicle by vehicle. More recently it launched its mobile app that has all the full site features, including Kelly Blue Book and dealertrack.
The limited-time free introductory pilot program is available by reaching out to Richie Bello by going to info@shopsmartautos.com for a demo and more information on the full platform.
Richie Bello, USMMP, +1 2126530079, richieb@usmmp.com
