MIAMI, June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plagued by bots, bad actors, and fake accounts, the internet creates havoc on verifying real people from fake. Dentity, a leading Web3 identity and verifiable credentials platform, is on a mission to make the Internet a safer place by giving consumers a private and secure way to share their personal information and control their digital identity. That mission will also provide Shop Smart Auto's dealer population true verification for its lead and data management.
"By partnering with Dentity, Shop Smart Autos now has the ability to cut through the clutter of bots and fakes while respecting the privacy of consumer data and their rightful place in owning their identity information." said Shop Smart Autos founder, Richie Bello.
"The explosive growth of the Internet has brought us closer and closer to strangers who are outside our natural circle of trust," said Jeffrey Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Dentity. "That's why we created Dentity — to enable trusted interactions online by allowing consumers to own their identity and share verifiable identity information through a simple process." In 2020, over 37% of all Internet traffic was bots. Meanwhile, Facebook deleted over 1.3 billion fake accounts in the first quarter of 2021, but still left 95% of reported fake accounts active, and an estimated 20% of profiles on dating apps like Tinder are fake. Dentity helps close the substantial gaps in trust and transparency in the sharing economy, which is expected to reach $335 billion globally by 2025.
Protected by this state-of-the-art encryption, Shop Smart Autos offers its dealers a new layer of security, privacy and verification for online interactions and transactions. "Dentity creates trusted interactions with shoppers through our digital platform, and offers our dealers real people, not the fakes that are infiltrating the digital media space," said Bello.
If consumer privacy and safety concerns can be addressed, the new, trust-based economy is poised to experience unprecedented growth and benefit from changing consumer attitudes towards ownership and more environmentally friendly consumption choices.
Shop Smart Autos is a digital media platform designed to create one on one relationships with consumers. Its product offerings are custom audience data, and vetted, verified lead generation for its participating dealers, affiliates, and agencies. For more information on Shop Smart Autos, visit http://www.shopsmartautos.com. Information on Dentity can be found at http://www.dentity.com.
