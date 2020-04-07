NEW YORK and LEHI, Utah, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopKeep, a top-rated tablet-to-cloud payments and point of sale platform chosen by tens of thousands of independent retailers and restaurants today announced a partnership with Lendio, the nation's largest free marketplace for small business loans, to provide access to relief funds to small businesses throughout the U.S. through the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program.
In an effort to rapidly extend relief efforts to small businesses within the U.S. both in and outside its customer base, ShopKeep's partnership with Lendio is open to any business with 500 employees or fewer. Lendio's no-cost, simple application process and fast turnaround time will make it both easy and quick for small businesses to get SBA-backed funding from the CARES Act to cover payroll expenses, rent, mortgage interest payments, insurance costs, and/or debt during COVID-19.
"Over the past month the entire team at ShopKeep has shifted its focus to doing whatever we can to help small businesses navigate through these challenging times," said Michael DeSimone, CEO of ShopKeep. "The team continues to explore opportunities to help these businesses adapt to the new environment and will continuously be launching new enhancements as quickly as possible."
In addition to its partnership with Lendio, ShopKeep has also made its eCommerce and Online Ordering tools freely available to all retailers and restaurants on its platform, and is also offering free software upgrades to all customers for the next 3 months.
About ShopKeep
ShopKeep empowers tens of thousands of businesses to thrive in the modern economy by enabling them to take payments and manage their operations smarter, quicker, and easier. ShopKeep merchants are able to easily manage inventory, optimize staffing, and access real-time sales reports and customer information all from one, seamless, cloud-based platform. ShopKeep's award-winning customer care team is available 24/7 and provides robust support to businesses in the retail, quick serve, and full service restaurant & bar space. ShopKeep is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Portland (OR), Chicago (IL), and Belfast (NIR). Visit www.ShopKeep.com to learn more about our small business software. You can also join the conversation on the ShopKeep blog and follow us @ShopKeep on Twitter.
About Lendio
Lendio is a free online marketplace that leverages machine learning to help business owners find the right small business loans within minutes. With a network of over 75 lenders offering multiple loan products and over 100,000 small business loans funded, Lendio's marketplace is the largest in the country and the center of small business lending. For every new loan facilitated on Lendio's marketplace platform, Lendio Gives, an employee contribution and employer matching program, provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world through Kiva.org. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com. Information about Lendio franchising opportunities can be found at www.lendiofranchise.com.
