NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's unique fashion and style destination, StyleShark (https://shopstyleshark.com/) recently highlighted trends from its spring collection, while beginning to debut clothing for the oncoming summer swimsuit season. As quarantines and stay-at-home orders begin to lift nationwide, people are planning trips and looking to return to the beach. Just in time, the affordable yet cutting-edge fashion provider ShopStyleShark.com has begun rolling out a variety of new looks.
"Quarantines have taken a toll on traditional fashion shopping – it's true," said StyleShark owner and founder, Dionne Teddie. "For the safety of our vulnerable communities, and ourselves, we've all had to avoid salons and stores for a while. But fortunately: fashion hasn't slowed down for a moment. ShopStyleShark has always modeled our clothing online; allowing customers to view a carefully curated collection, safely and comfortably from their homes. We've been providing singular style choices to discerning, fashion-conscious women for years. And with quarantines beginning to ease up, it's time to start getting out and show off all of those beautiful new purchases."
StyleShark: Spring Looks Bright, and Summer Definitely Isn't Cancelled
A new spring fashion wardrobe can be both stunning while also affordable. This year, the best on-trend fashion includes the bunched-and-gathered ruffling technique of ruching.
- Ultra-Fit Bright Mini Dresses: Made with breathable, light fabrics meant to hug the body and keep it cool, the well-fitted minidress is a staple of any spring closet. With bright, cheery colors and a slimming look, the ruched minidress is a popular choice for a night on the town.
- StyleShark Cami Tops: With elastic fitting, ruched detailing, and added spaghetti strings, Cami Tops are crop tops intended for any body type. Cami Tops can be worn casually during the day, with denim shorts or a light skirt. Or underneath a well-appointed jacket, for a sexy look on a cool night.
- Signature Tank Tops: Spring is a time for flirting and fun. The Tie-Strap Tank Blouse is classy enough for simple gatherings and parties, yet versatile enough to pair with shorts or jeans. With a woven top, fixed straps with tie detail, scooped neckline, smocked back detailing, and a long fit, this tank top is a nontraditional, head-turning take on a classic.
- Silk and Satin Fabrics: The glimmer of satin and the shimmer of silk have always been a hallmark of luxury and beauty. Satin material tops, skirts, and dresses are on-trend, and available in multiple colors and designs. This year, StyleShark is offering a Mint Green Dress with spaghetti straps, ruching, and a drawstring style. The signature dress is easily and elegantly paired with heels and bold statement earrings.
A maker of wearable fashion for the everyday, confidant woman, ShopStyleShark.com is always expanding its line, with plans to offer women's plus-sized clothes, menswear and eventually children's clothing.
About ShopStyleShark.com
Minority and female owned, StyleShark is one of the few such companies holding a place in the highly competitive fashion market. Created by women for women, StyleShark is a site where women of all ages, shapes, sizes and budgets can find a high-fashion outfit that is both stunning and versatile, while also being affordable. Working with all of the latest viral trends, StyleShark also offers advanced searching options, buy-now pay-later with PayPal credit, fashion and styling blogs, exciting giveaway opportunities and much more. StyleShark continues to grow exponentially, with an increasing fanbase of confident female buyers from across the globe. Learn the art and culture of a new fashion language at: www.ShopStyleShark.com.
