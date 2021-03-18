ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoptelligence announces rapid growth across the last two quarters – with five top 100 home furnishings companies, as well as leading regional independent furniture retailers, selecting the Shoptelligence solutions to improve shopper experience with digital cross-category merchandising that can lift order size by up to 49 percent.
"We want to provide all of our customers with an excellent furniture shopping experience whether they connect with us online or in-store," explained Scott Perry, EVP of Digital Marketing at Jerome's Furniture. "Shoptelligence's platform adds value to that experience above and beyond our first-class furniture assortment and provides our consumers and sales associates a rich merchandising experience to help customers more easily furnish their whole room from us."
While consumers have long turned to furnishing websites to explore options and compare prices, the pandemic dramatically increased the role of eCommerce and placed a spotlight on the need to provide shoppers with a seamless online and in-store experience. American Furniture Warehouse, Bob's Furniture, Jerome's Furniture, Missouri Furniture, and Slumberland Furniture, are among the leading retailers who recently partnered with Shoptelligence to improve consumer experience across the shopping continuum.
"When a shopper visits our site to research sofas, we want them to see and dream about more than that, and show them that we have the rugs and tables and accessories to make a whole new room look amazing," shared Sheila Erickson, Vice President of Marketing at Slumberland. "With the Shoptelligence experience onsite they can see those coordinating merchandise pieces before they ever enter the store, prompting them to purchase more items."
"As digital's importance has accelerated during the pandemic, retailers are looking for ways to quickly adapt to meet shifting shopper needs. We are thrilled to help our clients and the home furnishings industry in this evolution as we believe this change is permanent," shared Laura Khoury, CEO of Shoptelligence.
The Shoptelligence product suite provides furnishing companies with several unique advantages:
- Seamless cross-category merchandising – curated merchandise displays are instantly presented to consumers to help shoppers discover and consider more items to buy
- Increase in Average Order Value (AOV) – traditionally a stubborn metric to move, the Shoptelligence solution delivers a significant AOV increase of up to 49 percent
- Ease of implementation – with just a couple of simple lines of code added to the website, organizations are ready to deliver an improved consumer experience
About Shoptelligence
Shoptelligence is the home furnishings industry's leading omni-channel solution to increase order size, helping retailers grow revenue per buyer by over 60 percent. Its AI-based platform helps shoppers discover more of a retailer's assortment by providing interactive rooms around any item a shopper is viewing. It's a fun, interactive designer experience that when buyers use, they engage six times longer, actively consider twice as many products and add over 35 percent more items to their orders. Requiring only a retailer's basic product catalog, it's easy to implement and clients experience results in just weeks. It works seamlessly online, in store and with email to help retailers get more out of their existing traffic and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit http://www.shoptelligence.com.
