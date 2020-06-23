CRESSKILL, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 6:00PM EST, ShopWorn, the ecommerce site for customers who want to be the first to own guaranteed authentic luxury products without paying luxury prices, and International Watch (iW) Magazine, the definitive authority for watch related matters since 1990, will launch MyShopWorn Live: Inside the Vault. This monthly, livestream virtual trunk show will give insider access to ShopWorn's collection of fine timepieces, jewelry and other premium accessories as hosts Larry Birnbaum, ShopWorn CEO, and Gary Girdvainis, iW Magazine Editor-in-Chief, go into detail about each item's unique backstory and brand history. Designed to be interactive and highly educational, viewers will be encouraged to submit questions via chat for Birnbaum and Girdvainis to answer on-air.
Access to the livestream show is by registration only at www.shopwornvault.com. On-demand viewing will be available after the show airs. During registration, viewers can request specific watches or other products available on ShopWorn.com be profiled in the upcoming show.
"Inside the Vault is just another way for ShopWorn to assure our customers the authentic watch and other luxury products they see and buy on our site is exactly what they will receive," said Birnbaum. "The show allows us to virtually recreate the in-store shopping experience online as our camera person captures every detail of select ShopWorn.com products. We're excited to be working with Gary Girdvainis, whose incredible encyclopedic knowledge of watches is unparalleled. Viewers will be educated as well as entertained."
Inside the Vault is yet another guarantee ShopWorn offers consumers who have grown weary of buying online pre-owned luxury items with deceptive pictures and uncertain origins. Launched in 2015, ShopWorn is the premiere destination for customers who want to be the first to own authentic, unused luxury watches, jewelry, writing instruments, leather goods and other accessories without paying premium prices. Because ShopWorn sources all products directly from brands or authorized retailers, every product is guaranteed to be 100% authentic.
ShopWorn's prices reflect the shop worn nature of its products -- an industry term long used to describe merchandise with past lives in store displays and windows, gently handled by staff but never consumer owned. This subtle distinction prevents ShopWorn merchandise from being considered new, yet because the items have never been bought by a consumer, they're also not pre-owned. The direct relationship between ShopWorn, brands and authorized dealers alleviates all questions of origin and authenticity and eliminates need for "authenticators." Every ShopWorn customer is the first to own their purchased item.
"Shopworn fills a need within the watch industry by creating an innovative new platform that protects the brand's image, while offering customers access to watches that may previously have been beyond their budget," said Girdvainis. "Through Inside the Vault, consumers will also now be able to make educated decisions about their purchases as we share historical details and tell stories about each featured watch."
My ShopWorn Live: Inside the Vault will livestream on the second Thursday of every month. Registration and special product requests for the next show will open the following Monday. All past shows will be available on-demand on ShopWorn's YouTube channel.
ABOUT SHOPWORN
ShopWorn is a shopping destination for customers who want to be the first to own authentic, unused luxury products but don't want to pay luxury prices. Launched in 2015, ShopWorn was created to help brands and retailers alleviate the challenge of unsold inventory. Because of ShopWorn's unique sourcing strategy of obtaining products directly from authorized retailers and brands, every item sold on ShopWorn is guaranteed to be 100% authentic and never previously owned.
It's not new. It's not pre-owned. It's ShopWorn. Be the first. www.shopworn.com
ABOUT ISOCHRON MEDIA GROUP
Isochron Media Group publishes iW, International Watch magazine, a quarterly watch publication, and operates iwmagazine.com, for both the trade and enthusiasts. Published since 1989, iW has from the beginning been an authority among publications covering the watch industry. International Watch, About Time and Isochron Media Group's special annual publication, North America's Leading Watch Retailers, are distributed directly to subscribers and thousands of points of sale worldwide, and are also available through fine jewelers and watch retailers around the world.
