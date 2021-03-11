FARMINGTON, Conn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoreline Biome, a microbiome research company that develops complete solutions for characterizing microbiome populations down to the strain level, has entered into a distribution partnership for the promotion, sale and support of all Shoreline Biome products and software in Canada.
"Canada is experiencing significant growth in microbiome research," said Duane Mendis, General Manager at D-Mark Biosciences. "We are excited to work with the Shoreline Biome team to expand our product portfolio and provide our customers with an easy-to-use solution from sample to answer for microbiome applications."
Toronto-based D-Mark Biosciences specializes in providing full workflow solutions to Genomic, Molecular, and Cell Biology laboratories with a strong focus on sequencing solutions. D-Mark Biosciences will provide Shoreline Biome's instruments, microbiome kits, and analysis software to companies and research organizations all across Canada. The company was established in 2008.
"We are excited to welcome Canada's premier life sciences distributor and to provide researchers all across Canada with access to our transformative tools and technologies used for comprehensively studying the microbiome," said Karen Woodward, Shoreline Biome's Vice President of Business Development. "Our complete portfolio of products accelerates breakthroughs in microbiome research by streamlining workflows and reducing time to answers on multiple industry-leading long-read and short-read NGS platforms."
A detailed list of Shoreline Biome's international distributors and ordering information by country can be accessed at shorelinebiome.com/international-distributors.
For more information about D-Mark Biosciences, visit d-markbio.com.
About Shoreline Biome:
Characterizing the human microbiome and analyzing its role in human health and disease are priority goals for researchers around the world. Shoreline Biome accelerates breakthroughs in microbiome research by developing transformative discovery tools that characterize microbiome populations down to the strain level. With Shoreline Biome products, all it takes is three easy steps: lyse, purify, and amplify. Shoreline Biome's easy-to-use companion analysis software and comprehensive reference database enables straightforward strain-level identification and quantitation of all bacteria in the sample. To learn more, visit http://www.shorelinebiome.com.
