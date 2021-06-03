FARMINGTON, Conn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoreline Biome, a microbiome research company that develops complete solutions for characterizing microbiome populations down to the strain level, has entered into a partnership with Inqaba Biotechnical Industries (Pty) Ltd for product distribution and StrainID services in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Inqaba Biotechnical Industries (Pty) Ltd, trading as inqaba biotec™, is a unique South African genomics company headquartered in Muckleneuk, one of the oldest suburbs in Pretoria with a broad footprint in sub-Saharan Africa. The company has offices in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Senegal. Established in 2002, inqaba biotec is the leading South African distributor of life sciences and molecular diagnostics products from well-known brands as well as a provider of a full range of DNA services.
"We are very excited to partner with Shoreline to bring its broad suite of easy-to-use microbiome kits and software to our customers," said Dr Oliver Preisig, Executive Director at inqaba biotec. "In addition, the precise microbial strain level data we will be able to provide our customers through StrainID services on our own PacBio Sequel IIe System will deliver critical answers to the role the specific microbes play in human health."
"We are proud to partner with inqaba biotec, a premier life sciences distributor and PacBio NGS services provider, to establish both StrainID services to the microbiome community and provide access all of our microbiome solutions in South Africa," said Thomas Jarvie, Shoreline Biome's co-Founder and CEO. "Our complete portfolio of tools and software accelerates key breakthroughs in microbiome research by streamlining workflows. improving microbial strain resolution and accelerating microbiome-based innovations and health care interventions.
A detailed list of Shoreline Biome's international distributors and ordering information by country can be accessed at shorelinebiome.com/international-distributors.
For more information about inqaba biotec, visit https://inqababiotec.co.za/.
About Shoreline Biome:
Characterizing the human microbiome and analyzing its role in human health and disease are priority goals for researchers around the world. Shoreline Biome accelerates breakthroughs in microbiome research by developing transformative discovery tools that characterize microbiome populations down to the strain level. With Shoreline Biome products, all it takes is three easy steps: lyse, purify, and amplify. Shoreline Biome's easy-to-use companion analysis software and comprehensive reference database enables straightforward strain-level identification and quantitation of all bacteria in the sample. To learn more, visit shorelinebiome.com.
