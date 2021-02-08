TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debbie has always been a business leader creating teams in the top 1%. Previously, she was the Regional Sales Director in the Pharmaceutical industry. Debbie currently holds a BS in Nursing and is pursuing her MSN-Family Nurse Practitioner degree. On the appointment, she said, "I'm excited about what we are doing here at Shot Health. Making patients feel safe and have the convenience of care at their fingertips is our goal."
Dr. Akhil Patel, the M.D, hailed Debbie as a committed and results-oriented individual keen on delivering the best services she has to offer. "I am pleased to have someone with Debbie's breadth of experience and skillset in the team. She brings on board a unique perspective in management that will inspire Shot Health to fulfill its mandate of providing quality care to patients from the comfort of their homes."
Debbie joined us in December 2020 and has been an integral part of our team since then. The Shot Health Board congratulates Debbie on her appointment and thanks to all the stakeholders for their continued support. We are confident that she has what it takes to steer this great platform to the next level.
About Shot Health
Shot health is the fastest-growing modern technology platform that provides quality care from the comfort of the patient's home. Our dedicated team of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners is readily available to come to our clients or schedule a virtual consultation. We provide a range of services including but not limited to: COVID-19 Swab testing, IV rehydration, IV vitamins, Flu/Allergy shots, Personal Care and Companion service, Private Duty Care Nursing, Injections, and medication management among others. For more information about Shot Health, please visit our website http://www.shothealth.com
