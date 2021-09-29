Containers are waiting for being loaded to the ships.

Containers are waiting for being loaded to the ships.

 By Information Office of Lianyungang Municipal People's Government

LIANYUNGANG, China, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 17 September 2021, during the SHOW JIANGSU media tour in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, a drone photo showed containers being loaded to the ships in the Lianyungang Port. China-Kazakhstan Logistic Base is an important seaport for Kazakhstan export and provides efficient transit for cargo and consumer goods from the central Asian country, according to the Information office of Lianyungang Municipal People's Government.

Caption: Containers are waiting for being loaded to the ships.

SOURCE Information Office of Lianyungang Municipal People's Government

