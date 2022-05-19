The leader in home care agency training and compliance launches a solution for payroll and benefits.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leader in home care agency training and compliance launches a solution for payroll and benefits.
showd.me, the premier compliance and training partner for home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities, today announces a solution for payroll and benefits. Throughout the pandemic, it has been challenging to attract and retain employees in all industries, and home care has not been immune to these challenges.
Benefits are a key piece to the retention puzzle. However, many aides are unaware of the full range of benefits available to them, so many benefits go unused. "Because benefits vary monthly, based on the number of hours worked, aides need a simple and easy way to check the status of their benefits as well as their paycheck. showd.me provides a centralized hub for aides to access commonly used information, which encourages greater participation and results in higher utilization in the benefits programs offered," said Mayer Majer of Leading Edge Administrators.
How It Works:
The showd.me platform features a central hub for aides to review basic information regarding their benefits and payroll. Without a centralized hub, agencies devote unnecessary resources to benefit-related customer support. showd.me offers multilingual ongoing white glove support through email, live chat and text messaging. The showd.me team fields questions, provides information about benefit details, helps with account access, updates aides on benefits status, promotes new benefits that many aides are unaware of, and more. The "at-a-glance" personal dashboard links aides directly to the information they need to understand and access their benefits.
"Offering aides a simple way to access accurate information regarding their payroll and benefits leads to greater employee satisfaction and retention. We are constantly developing innovative ways to improve caregiver onboarding, training, and retention, and we are thrilled to launch this new feature today," said Avi Singer, Founder and CEO of showd.me.
About
showd.me is the premier partner for healthcare organizations, providing simple and effective solutions for hiring, developing, and retaining employees while staying fully compliant. showd.me was founded in 2014 by Avi Singer. More information can be found at showd.me's website.
Media Contact
Jennifer Sabin, showd.me, 1 (646) 755-6100 Ext: 108, jsabin@showd.me
