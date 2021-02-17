CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- showpad.com, the global sales enablement leader, and Threekit have partnered to bring enhanced 3D visualization and augmented reality to Showpad's platform, improving buyer engagement and boosting the effectiveness of virtual sales experiences.
Through this partnership, organizations of any kind that sell physical products can now use Threekit's technology to configure 3D and augmented reality content directly inside the Showpad platform in real-time. This will help deliver compelling and immersive product experiences to buyers, which is especially important as many sales engagements remain virtual.
Companies with highly complex, highly customizable or simply extensive product portfolios to sell - such as those offering life sciences and medical devices, consumer products, home furnishings and building materials - find it difficult to share, educate and engage buyers on all possible product options and permutations. Helping buyers visualize a broad product offering is exceedingly difficult, whether in-person or in a virtual sales environment.
"As sales conversations increasingly shift to virtual environments, it's more challenging than ever before for sellers to engage buyers," said Louis Jonckheere, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Showpad. "With Threekit's visualization technologies, sellers now have a highly engaging way to deliver the best buying experience by allowing their prospects and customers to configure specific products and then see exactly how they look. This is a game-changer in today's complex and competitive selling environment."
"Sales enablement is an incredibly important part of building a great sales team and Showpad is an amazing solution for teams to communicate value more effectively," said Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Showpad so that now, any Showpad customer can also engage buyers with interactive 3D and AR to drive more confidence and faster sales."
Threekit and Showpad have created an industry-defining solution to help sellers deliver visually immersive and engaging buyer experiences, in which buyers can virtually experience products like never before. As a sales enablement platform, Showpad provides sales teams an easy way to navigate product content and navigate sales conversations more effectively. With Threekit's enhanced visualization functionality, sellers can more effectively engage buyers and allow them to virtually build, customize and interact with products.
Through this partnership, sales teams can now:
- Enable visual configuration for complex products and solutions at scale
- Let buyers see configured products in augmented reality
- Use Threekit's Virtual Photographer™️ tool to create photorealistic images at a massive scale and at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional photography
- Create compelling interactive product experiences
For more information on using this solution, visit: https://www.showpad.com/product/showpad-content/3d-models-and-augmented-reality.
About Showpad
At Showpad, we believe that the buyer experience is the ultimate differentiator. And this is why we built the most complete and flexible sales enablement platform that marketing and sales rely on to prepare sellers, engage buyers, and optimize performance with insights. With a single user experience, our solution makes it easy to discover and share the right content, deliver training and coaching, and maximize seller productivity.
Showpad drives rapid deployment and adoption with best-in-class technology and practices based on the success of more than 1,200 customers in over 50 countries. GE Healthcare, Bridgestone, Honeywell, and Merck, among others, rely on Showpad's sales enablement platform in every step of the buyer journey.
Founded in 2011, Showpad has experienced explosive growth in recent years and has now raised a total of $185 million in funding. Our team of 450 people works from the company's headquarters in Ghent and Chicago and regional offices in London, Munich, San Francisco, and Wroclaw. In 2019, Showpad was included on the Best Workplaces list by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Showpad, visit showpad.com or follow Showpad on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Threekit
Threekit lets brands create amazing product visuals at a massive scale with interactive 3D, Virtual Photography, and Augmented Reality.
Brands that sell a customizable or configurable product often struggle to show every possible combination and photography is expensive. Threekit was founded to create a better solution.
The company was founded by Ben Houston, a 17-year Hollywood visual effects software innovator, and a dedicated group of experienced computer graphics professionals. The technology works by marrying your product catalog with 3D artistry and technology.
Discerning brands like HP, Steelcase, and Herman Miller use Threekit because it can drive a 40% increase in conversion, a 90% reduction in photography costs, and an 80% reduction in returns. To learn more, go to Threekit.com.
