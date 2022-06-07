Showplace, the platform for smarter hosting, has raised seed funding to help design and furnish Airbnbs and VRBOs amid a boom in short-term rentals since the beginning of the pandemic.
DENVER, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Showplace, the platform for smarter hosting, has raised $2 million to help design and furnish Airbnbs and VRBOs amid a boom in short-term rentals since the beginning of the pandemic. Showplace aims to become the modern infrastructure powering 100,000 new Airbnbs by 2024, providing the highest-quality products at wholesale prices in addition to expert guidance on building a listing that books up with satisfied guests.
The funding was led by Matchstick Ventures with support from Boost VC, Taurus Ventures, and angel investors. The new funding will help advance the company's mission by bringing greater economies of scale to short-term rental space operators. Airbnb and VRBO are experiencing explosive growth as short-term rental investors aim to meet growing traveler demand. Showplace is simplifying the lives of these new hosts.
"Creating a short-term listing has always been an arduous process that involves scouring dozens of retailers for thousands and thousands of household products and design inspirations. We make all of that effortless and incredibly affordable," said Co-founder and CEO Justin Miller. "We understand firsthand the entrepreneurship that goes into operating short-term rentals and we are here to solve the toughest problems—at a time when remote-work flexibility has created an explosion of growth in the industry. What we're building is a modern infrastructure for an industry that's fully maturing."
The online platform has over 10,000 short-term rental listings and placed over $8 million worth of products into short-term rental homes in 2021.
Short-term rental hosts get started by creating a Showplace account and verifying they are the active host of an Airbnb or VRBO. By leveraging their collective buying power to negotiate best-in-class pricing on trusted brands, Showplace helps operators save money and time with new listing setups and restocking automation. Showplace provides access to products up to 80% off retail pricing from premier brands including Williams-Sonoma, Public Goods, West Elm, and Slumber Cloud. Additionally, an Essentials Quiz sits atop the Showplace marketplace, using automation and human input to create mood boards and a single price to achieve the vision.
Three-time entrepreneur and CEO Justin Miller initially entered the industry by co-founding Pillow, a short-term rental management company. Pillow was later acquired in 2018 by Expedia group, the owners of VRBO.
"The Showplace team has a deep understanding of the STR market, and the Showplace platform is already loved by hosts and brands," said Matchstick Ventures Partner Natty Zola. "Showplace is on a mission to make hosting far better for millions of STR owners with a roadmap of innovative ways to improve their lives day in and day out. We're thrilled to be involved with Justin and the team."
Among angel investors in Showplace are Logan Green, CEO of Lyft; Matt Van Horn, CEO of June; Garrett Smallwood, CEO of Wag; Jonathan Chen, Head of M&A at Twitter; and James Beshara, former Director of Product at Airbnb.
About Showplace
Showplace makes for smarter hosting. Leveraging collective buying power to negotiate unbeatable pricing on trusted brands, Showplace helps short-term rental investors, operators, and property managers save time and money with new listing setups and restock automation.
About Matchstick Ventures
Matchstick Ventures is an early-stage venture fund, dedicated to investing in innovative entrepreneurs with a connection to the Rockies and North regions of the US. The firm was created to help founders in these rapidly growing but underserved markets succeed because they believe entrepreneurs build a better future.
