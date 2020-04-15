NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global technology company offering a creative platform for high-quality content, tools and services, today announced the launch of an annual subscription for Shutterstock Footage. Shutterstock's collection of 18+ million HD and 4K video clips are now available for license through a range of cost-effective monthly plan options or for less than $9 per clip through an annual plan.
eMarketer recently forecasted that US adults will spend 108 minutes per day with digital video in 2020 and this number will increase to just under 2 hours by 2021, further highlighting the need for fresh video content. The new footage subscription is geared toward digital content creators, including video editors, freelancers, and social media managers, who need more flexibility while still accessing a breadth of high-quality, diverse and authentic content.
"Producing a video shoot can be costly and challenging, particularly in situations where production and location-based shoots are restricted, as they are now. Film producers, video editors and marketers have always leveraged our footage to deliver both continuity in a scene, as well as entire video narratives, but with the additional recent challenges of social distancing guidelines and restrictions on gatherings, today's producers are looking for flexible resources to help them deliver on projects," said Jamie Elden, CRO at Shutterstock. "With video consumption trends increasing now more than ever, the market needs to quickly and easily access fresh, relevant and affordable content."
Shutterstock adds more than 75,000 HD and 4K clips every day, providing customers with an ever-current collection. Additionally, the advanced search capabilities including search by Frames Per Second (FPS), duration, resolution, or category, enable video creators, editors and marketers to quickly find what they're looking for.
New footage pricing options include the ability to choose from 10 or 20 clips a month, with annual upfront, annual monthly, and month-to-month billing options available. Learn more about the new pricing options here.
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 310 million images and more than 17 million video clips available.
Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.
For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.